Q&A with the columnists

Grace Pignolo

Age: 16

Grade: 11

School: Mayo High School

Who and where I'll be in 10 years: In 10 years, I would like to be a published author who has established herself by writing a successful series. I will continue writing while living in a big city, where I can start a nonprofit place for teen artists to come and sharpen their craft, whether it be writing, art, music, dance or any other creative pursuit. By this time, I hope to have been able to travel and see the world or be saving up to do so.

Who and where I was 10 years ago: Ten years ago, I was living in Unionville, Penn., in my childhood house, which was built in 1910. It had a garden, a tree house, an art studio and a hidden tree grove. I was probably singing or playing outside when I wasn't in school.

Last non-required book I read: "Howl's Moving Castle" by Diana Wynne Jones

Best movie of my life so far: "Avatar" (2009)

If I were king, I'd outlaw: Bad pizza

How I get around: My Dad's Toyota

My hero is Hayao Miyazaki, because his films showed me the importance of imagination and the doors it can open. I grew up watching "Spirited Away," which follows the journey of a young girl who ends up in the spirit world working at a bath house. During her adventure, she discovers the wonders of this different world and finds a family in the people she helps. Through her, I learned how stories, even in places far different than our own, connect all of us, teach us about ourselves and mold us into who we are meant to be.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss, and it's: Paper.

Words I live by: "You can make anything by writing." — C.S. Lewis

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: I wanted to be a teen columnist because I love to write and wanted to explore this career path further. I am interested in what goes on in the world around me and am glad to have the opportunity to share it with others.

Zach Spindler-Krage

Age: 17

Grade: 11

School: Mayo High School

Who and where I'll be in 10 years: Surprisingly enough, I would actually like to be a very similar version of who I am today, except making more money. I want to have graduated from college having had an enjoyable (but not too wild) ride and having learned as much as possible. I may be a lawyer or I may be a teacher — I’m not sure yet — but either way, I want to be making a difference in people’s lives and have a cute dog at home.

Who and where I was 10 years ago: I was much cuter and better at sports, but significantly less mature — not sure yet whether it was a positive trade-off. I have always been a relatively reserved and calm person, and I have always been inquisitive. My questions have remained perpetual from 10 years ago to today, but they have become deeper and much less easily answered.

Last non-required book I read: "The Guardian" by John Grisham. I got it from my mom for Christmas and read it from cover to cover in a couple of days because it was so intriguing. I tend to be drawn toward legal thrillers and try to stay on top of Grisham’s novels whenever they come out.

Best movie of my life so far: I always have a hard time answering this question. I tend to like pretty much every movie I watch, but none of them stand out as being a clear winner. I’ll go with "The Martian" because I thought it was an interesting fictional portrayal of an event that may happen in the near future.

If I were king, I'd outlaw: Minnesota goodbyes. The phrase "Minnesota nice" is literally just a Minnesota-nice way of describing our passive-aggressiveness. It should never take more than two minutes to say goodbye; we don’t all have to stand around in a circle at the door for an hour. We all have things to do, so let’s keep it moving. Hopefully my mom sees this …

How I get around: I drive a luxury sedan. It’s worth noting that it’s quite nearly as old as I am and has well over 100,000 miles on it, so the "luxury" part is debatable, but it’s from my grandma, which is the important part.

My heroes are high school teachers because they don’t deserve the difficulty of teaching teenagers. They are too patient, kind and caring considering all of the disrespect they endure.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss, and it's obviously: Paper. Cliché, I know, but violence is never the answer. We don’t need rock crushing scissors or scissors dismembering paper. No, what we want is a nice, peaceful resolution to conflict.

Words I live by: Disagreement doesn’t equate with one side being wrong. All opinions are equally valid, and we learn from controversy and disagreement.

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: There is a common misconception that the youth of today are incapable and disengaged. I would argue that the problem is that society doesn’t take our passion as a desire to be engaged. Youth often have different perspectives than the older generations, but what we all forget is that different doesn’t mean wrong. The same way I try to learn from those older than me, those older than me can learn by listening to us, the youth of today.

Daniel Ma

Age: 16

Grade: 11

School: Century High School

Who and where I'll be in 10 years: Hopefully, I'll be an up-and-coming writer on the East/West Coast.

Who and where I was 10 years ago: When I was 6, I was reading every book I could get my hands on.

Last non-required book I read: "Three Body Problem" by Cixin Liu (I highly recommend it!)

Best movie of my life so far: "I Want to Eat Your Pancreas"

If I were king, I'd outlaw: People who stop for no reason in the middle of the hallway. Pay attention to your surroundings!

How I get around: On foot or by bike.

My hero is Hirohiko Araki because he does what he loves and is unashamed of it.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss, and it's: Rock. You have to brute-force your way to a win.

Words I live by: "You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them." — Michael Jordan

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: I love to write, I love to talk, and I love talking about writing and writing about talking. It's perfect!

Erin Stoeckig

Age: 16

Grade: 10

School: Mayo High School

Who and where I'll be in 10 years: Somewhere big and new, making some form of good art. Unreasonably happy.

Who and where I was 10 years ago: Six years old, halfway through second grade, reading at a breakneck pace, wanting to do and learn everything. Unreasonably happy.

Last non-required book I read: "A Little Life" by Hanya Yanagihara

Best movie of my life so far: "The Sting"

If I were king, I'd outlaw: Monarchies (and nonfunctional pockets on women’s clothing)

How I get around: Now that I finally have my driver’s license, my family’s 2005 Honda Odyssey (except on days my dad uses it to haul trash to the dump).

My hero is my Aunt Sue, because she embodies the beauty of a life lived for other people. I didn’t really understand that one person could truly create love in the world until I met some of her students at her retirement party.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss, and it's: Hope.

Words I live by: “[Never let anyone] break your heart, you'll go right out there and break it yourself.” — "A Star is Born" (1937)

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: There aren't often opportunities to write for this sort of audience or experience aspects of a career in journalism in most school settings, so I jumped at the chance to try this style of writing on for size and hopefully learn some new skills along the way.

Anya Miller

Age: 17

Grade: 11

School: Century High School

Who and where I'll be in 10 years: I will have hopefully completed college in a scientific field of study that I love and will be working on "the next big thing." More importantly, I'll own a cat.

Who and where I was 10 years ago: I was in first grade, where I was equally excited for show-and-tell as I was frustrated by my inability to read clocks.

Last non-required book I read: "Catch-22"

Best movie of my life so far: "Dirty Dancing"

If I were king, I'd outlaw: Height restrictions on roller coasters.

How I get around: You can catch me biking in the summer and begging people to let me carpool with them in the winter (to avoid winter driving, of course).

My hero is Kevin Bacon in "Footloose," because he brought dancing to the people.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss, and it's: Paper. (What can't you do with it?)

Words I live by: "Ask not what your teammates can do for you, ask what you can do for your teammates." — Magic Johnson

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: Too often, the youth experience is viewed through a series of assumptions, allowing student voice to be disregarded. It is my goal as a teen columnist to break that set of assumptions and to bring attention to the diverse opinions present in the youth of Rochester.

Hanna Mooge

Age: 15

Grade: 10

School: Rochester STEM Academy

Who and where I’ll be in 10 years: Finished with my degree and giving back to society through nonprofits, etc. Although no matter where life takes me, my ultimate goal is to better myself as a person.

Who and where I was 10 years ago: I was an extroverted, adventurous 5-year-old who was struggling to color inside the lines at nursery school in Kenya.

Last non-required book I read: "Child of Blood and Bone"

If I were a king, I’d outlaw: Injustice. Assuming there is a witch or some supernatural fictional being enforcing the law, I’d pick injustice because it encompasses a lot of the issues that are faced by society.

How I get around: My siblings drive me.

My hero is my grandfather, because he was an optimist and lived a very interesting life. He was the U.N. ambassador from Somalia to the U.S., president of a state in Somalia, and friends with Ted Turner.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss, and it's: Paper.

Words I live by: If not now, when?

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: I always had a passion for literature, but I also wanted to create work that addresses issues and directly impacts our community.

Luke Drake

Age: 17

Grade: 11

School: Mayo High School

Who and where I’ll be in 10 years: No clue! Wherever life decides to take me.

Who and where I was 10 years ago: A small kindergartner at Bamber Valley who liked trading Pokémon cards.

Last non-required book I read: "National Geographic Photo Basics" by Joel Sartore

Best movie of my life so far: "Dead Poets Society"

If I were a king, I’d outlaw: Unnecessary subscription services.

How I get around: A light blue 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that my grandparents used to drive.

My hero is David Dobrik, because he gives away most of his wealth to his friends and people in need, and makes millions of people happy every week with his YouTube videos.

Rock paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss and it’s: Paper. (Obviously!)

Words I live by: “At the end of the day, people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: I enjoy writing and sharing my ideas, and wanted to try something new and see if I may want to pursue journalism in the future.

Makayla Kennedy

Age: 16

Grade: 11

School: Stewartville High School

Who and where I’ll be in 10 years: My current plan is a preschool teacher in a place that makes me happy.

Who and where was 10 years ago: I was an independent 6-year-old in first grade who loved to help make meals in the kitchen, clean the house, and play with my baby dolls. If I was out in public, however, I was extremely shy and attached to my mom at all times.

Last non-required book I read: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"

Best movie of my life so far: I’m always bad at answering this question, so I’ll give my top 3: "The Upside," "Hidden Figures" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2."

If I were king, I’d outlaw: Green beans — they’re disgusting.

How I get around: During the summer, I usually walk or bike. In this cold weather, I ride the school bus, and lucky for me, my mom and friends bring me where I need to go.

My hero is my mom because she shows me unconditional love, makes me laugh even when I’m in a bad mood and she knows just what to tell me when I need advice.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really the boss, and it’s: Paper.

Words I live by: Show kindness toward everyone because you never know what they’re dealing with.

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: My English teacher was telling my class about how the teen columnist program was coming back, and it sounded really interesting to me and I wanted to try it out!

Adam McPhail

Age: 16

Grade: 11

School: Mayo High School

Who and where I’ll be in 10 years: A professor of European studies in New England

Who and where I was 10 years ago: A baseball-loving, unintelligent, picky eater at Washington Elementary

Last non-required book I read: "The Dark Side of Camelot" by Seymour M. Hersh

Best movie of my life so far: "Casablanca"

If I were king, I’d outlaw: Sporks, illiteracy, smoking and the word “like”

How I get around: “My" Volkswagen Golf Alltrack (My parents always remind me that it is, in fact, their car.)

My hero is Moe Berg because of his secrecy, world knowledge and love for baseball.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss, and it’s: Rock. (Then you don’t have to move your hand!)

Words I live by: “Hell is other people.” — Jean-Paul Sartre

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: While it is idealistic, I would like to promote discussion on topics which I believe are important.

Grace Sprecher

Age: 16

Grade: 11

School: Mayo High School

Who and where I'll be in 10 years: Hopefully a concert timpanist for an orchestra. If I’m not traveling at the time, I’d like to be somewhere on the East Coast.

Who and where I was 10 years ago: I was a first-grader at Lincoln, still here in Rochester. I was pretty shy, so I stuck to what made me most comfortable — playing music. I was an aspiring piano player, and I wanted to get my hands on every musical instrument out there (I still do)!

Last non-required book I read: "How We Became Human" by Joy Harjo

Best movie of my life so far: "Parasite"

If I were king, I'd outlaw: Plastic bags and bottles. Reusable alternatives are much sturdier and less of a strain on the environment!

How I get around: My trusty Rav-4, Marvin.

My hero is my mom because she pushes me to pursue opportunities that I would’ve been too timid to take otherwise. I’m very appreciative of her and the confidence she has in me.

Rock, paper or scissors — we all know which one is really boss, and it's: Paper! Statistically, rock is the option chosen the most, and scissors is the option chosen the least, so it would only make sense.

Words I live by: ”Tension is the enemy of tone.”

Why I wanted to be a Post Bulletin teen columnist: I’ve always enjoyed writing and editing, and I felt this position was a great opportunity to expand my knowledge in these subjects and how they function in a real-world setting outside of school.