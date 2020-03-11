Have you missed the Post Bulletin teen columnist program? I sorely have, so it is no small pleasure to reintroduce the program for the second semester of the school year.
This year’s group of 10 columnists is made up of eight juniors and two sophomores, representing Rochester’s public high schools, STEM Academy and Stewartville.
I’m looking forward to working with this group, who showed themselves, in their applications and at an introductory meeting, to be bright, inquisitive, creative, thoughtful, and ready for a good laugh. In other words, the perfect group. Let’s meet them, in the order they’ll make their column debuts.
Grace Pignolo sparked an interest in journalism when she took a related class her freshman year at Mayo High School. She’s a junior now, and already has an armload of writing awards for her poetry, science fiction/fantasy, and a screenplay. She lives by C.S. Lewis’ quote, “You can make anything by writing.” See what she means when her first column appears next week, March 18.
Zach Spindler-Krage is Grace’s wingman next Wednesday and four more times over the course of this semester’s program. Zach knows this well, of course, because he’s a planner, as he told me in his application materials. “I have always had a plan, because I never do well with uncertainty,” he wrote. “I thrive when I have an idea of what my next step is.” Guess what Zach’s goal is? That’s right — to learn better how to go with the flow.
Did you know some of the best, most interesting science fiction today comes out of China? Daniel Ma can tell you all about that, and probably a hundred other things. He’s a whirl of mental energy, or at least it seemed so to me when I met him. He wrote in his application: “I love to write, I love to talk, and I love talking about writing and writing about talking.” Daniel debuts on March 25.
Erin Stoeckig is no slouch herself in the activities department. A sophomore at Mayo, she’s assistant stage manager in the drama department, competes on the speech team, plays flute, and a whole bunch of other stuff. Plus, she seems to always set aside plenty of time to read, which I admire. The last book she finished was Hanya Yanagihara’s 800-page doorstop, “A Little Life.” Applause for you, Erin!
No fooling — two more columnists make their debuts on April 1. Anya Miller grew up following local news. “Every Saturday without fail, during the weekly family grocery trip, a Post Bulletin newspaper would end up in our bag of produce,” she wrote. Anya is making waves with the student newspaper at Century High School and wants to extend her reach with the Post Bulletin.
Hanna Mooge is another columnist who wants to shake things up. A sophomore at STEM Academy, her writing samples had to do with health care injustice in Minnesota and disciplinary referral disparities in Rochester Public Schools. Injustice motivates her, she said. Perhaps that comes from her grandfather, who was the U.N. ambassador from Somalia, president of a state in Somalia, and a friend of Ted Turner’s. I can't wait to read Hanna’s columns.
April 8 will bring Luke Drake into focus. Luke wanted to be a columnist (and now he will be one), but he’s also fascinated with photography, so he has two potential routes into a journalism career, if he pursues one. One of his writing samples was a fascinating piece of historical fiction, told from the perspective of his grandfather from his time on a Naval air base.
Empathy is a powerful skill, says Makayla Kennedy, a junior at Stewartville High School who hopes to motivate, inspire, and — yes — unify us through her writing this semester. She works with preschoolers in Stewartville’s school-age child care program, “which has shown how important it is the way you speak to people and how it can make them feel and behave,” she said.
I’ve heard Adam McPhail drum, I’ve heard him play piano, and I’ve even heard him sing (with Honors Choirs). If he writes half so well (spoiler alert: he does), we’re in for a real treat starting April 15, when his first column appears. He brings an uncommon maturity to the table. He quotes Jean-Paul Sartre (“Hell is other people”), despises the word “like,” and his favorite movie is “Casablanca.”
Grace Sprecher might be Adam’s musical equal, as she fancies an eventual career as a concert timpanist for an orchestra. Her powers of analysis gave me a good chuckle: I included a nonsense item on a questionnaire, where I asked among rock, paper and scissors, which is the real boss? Almost everyone said paper (suck-ups), but Grace explained her answer with data: “Statistically, rock is the option chosen the most, and scissors is the option chosen the least, so it would only make sense.”