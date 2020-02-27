MANKATO — Jay Mackbee, a sophomore from Washburn High School in Minneapolis, won the title of 2020 Poetry Out Loud Minnesota State Champion on Feb. 25 at the state finals at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The first runner-up was Scout Weinandt, a junior from Harbor City International School in Duluth.
Mackbee’s final recitation was “I Heard a Fly Buzz — When I Died” by Emily Dickinson. First published in 1896, the poem describes the events leading to the speaker's death and uses imagery to reflect on the morbidity of dying.
A partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation and the state arts agencies, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts-education program that encourages the study of poetry.
Mackbee received an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete at the Poetry Out Loud national finals. National Finals supporters can watch Mackbee through a live, one-time-only webcast April 28-29 at arts.gov.
Other state finalists included: Moriah Lippert, grade 12, Maple River High School, third; Gavin Kimmel, grade 11, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, fourth; Asha Omar, grade 11, Ubah Medical Academy, Hopkins, fifth; Annika Brelsford, grade 10, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, sixth.
Guest judges presiding over the competition included Susan Chambers, attorney and poet; Mary Cutler, theater director and educator; Rob Hardy, author and Northfield poet laureate; Diego Vazquez Jr., author and editor; and Gregory Wilkins, educator, artist and writer. Judges evaluated student performances on criteria including physical presence, voice and articulation, accuracy, and evidence of understanding.
The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation provide free, standards-based curriculum materials that teachers can use in their classrooms. These resources are available at poetryoutloud.org.