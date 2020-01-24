Minnesota farmers are going undercover, and the Mower County Soil & Water Conservation District wants to help. The district is organizing a series of free “Cover Crops 101” classes in Southeast Minnesota.
The events will give growers firsthand information on the benefits and obstacles of planting cover crops.
Cover crops are generally unharvested crops planted between rotations of regular cash crops such as corn and soybeans. Cover crops are used to keep soil in place, improve soil health and improve water quality. Popular cover crops include cereal rye, crimson clover and oilseed radish.
Austin Township farmer Tom Cotter, who has used cover crops on his farm, and T.J. Kartes, a Blooming Prairie-based seed distributor will lead each session along with Mower Soil and Water Conservation District’s soil scientist, Steve Lawler.
Their experience can help farmers employ cover crops in the most effective and economical way.
“Farmers continue to be very interested in cover crops and soil health, but want more quality information to help them make decisions for their operation,” Lawler said in a statement about the classes.
The classes will bring Cotter’s and Lawler’s experience using the crops. The two have also tried different crops and techniques at the Sustainable Answer Acre in Mower County.
Farmers might not have the financial luxury to experiment with what does and doesn’t work as economical cover crops. Waiting a full season to measure results might be a risk, too. That’s why Cotter, Lawler and other partners experiment on the Sustainable Answer Acre — so farmers don’t have to experiment on their own land.
“These classes will give the basics and show methods that have been effective for us,” Lawler said.
Currently, most farmers till their fields after harvest. The tradition to till and leave the soil empty dates back to the 1700s, when Englishman and influential farmer Jethro Tull argued that growers should till their soil until it was pulverized into powder and leave it bare through the winter. For farmers at the time, a black field was a sign of prosperity.
That view is starting to change. However, that change is coming slowly.
Last winter, less than 1% of crop ground in Minnesota showed evidence of winter planting, according to the Conservation Technology Information Center.
A class will be held Feb. 4 in Rochester from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th St. N.E. That class will be hosted by Olmsted Soil & Water Conservation District. Another class is planned for March in Winona. Exact date and location is still pending.