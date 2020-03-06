Each year, the National Garden Bureau selects one annual, one perennial, one bulb crop, one edible and one shrub. Plants are chosen because they are adaptable, easy-to-grow and genetically diverse. The annual for 2020 is lantana.
Lantana is a tough plant that thrives on neglect. It tolerates heat, drought, deer, rabbits and dry, crappy soils. With more than 150 species, lantana is a member of the Verbenaceae family.
Lantana camara is the most common species grown for ornamental purposes. Lantana is perennial in USDA Hardiness Zone 8. In our hardiness zone, Zone 4, it is an annual.
Lantana loves the heat and prefers to be kept drier. The plant does best in full sun with well-drained soil. Do not overwater lantana. Lantana is relatively disease- and insect-free, but can be prone to powdery mildew when crowded, so space plants 18 to 24 inches apart for good air circulation.
The flower, an umbel, is a cluster of tubular florets attached at a central point, and is available in single- or multiple-colored flowers. The multiple-colored flowers change color as they mature, with the newest florets at the center opening as one color and gradually changing color as it matures. This can create flowers with two or three colors. The flowers are available in shades of red, orange, yellow, white, pink or purple.
The flat-topped flower is a landing pad for pollinators and a great place for butterflies to bask in the sun. The sweet nectar is an excellent food source. The bright flower color and spicy fragrance are attractive to hummingbirds as well.
The Bandana series produces compact mounded plants with colorful flowers. The continuously blooming plants are great for hanging baskets, patio containers, window boxes or garden beds in full sun. These plants like it hot, humid and dry. Available in a variety of colors — cherry, lemon zest, mango, red, white and more.
The Bandolero series is an excellent choice for northern climates that need more vigor. The flowers are bigger and bolder, providing show-stopping performance. The mounded plants reach 18 to 24 inches tall and wide. It’s an excellent series for containers and the landscape. Colors available include guava, cherry sunrise, pineapple, red and white.
The Hot Blooded series offers a well-branched plant with good vigor. This sterile selection never sets seed, devoting its energy to producing flowers all season long. The series has been a top pick in trials. Hot Blooded lantana is outstanding in the garden.
Lantana is adaptable and easy to grow, with long-lasting, colorful blooms. It is heat-tolerant and deer- and rabbit-resistant. Its ability to attract pollinators, butterflies and hummingbirds make it an exceptional addition to any garden.
Look for Bandana Cherry, Bandolero Cherry Sunrise and Hot Blooded Red at the RCTC Horticulture spring plant sale. We are doing a three-day sale this year. We will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.
Hope to see you in the greenhouse.