Although the president stated on March 23 that “America will be open for business very soon,” most health experts, and probably most people, don’t see that happening. I’m going to put my money on the health experts, and not go to church Easter Sunday.
But, fortunately, nature is still unfolding before our eyes, in its most exciting time of year, without any impact I can perceive from the coronavirus. And with the relatively nice late March weather, getting out to witness that unfolding is quite easy, although we must follow the guidelines put forth by the state.
I recently watched a sharp-shinned hawk land in my backyard before my usual morning bike ride around Silver Lake, where I was treated to a group of five buffleheads, small but brilliant-looking black-and-white ducks.
The next day, I added a couple pairs of shovelers, another very colorful duck, and later, I saw my first great blue herons of the year flying over the park. Birdwatching is a great isolation activity from your house or on a walk.
With bike trails mostly open and cleared of snow and ice, I am also able to do longer rides now, with the first being to Mayowood, and the next day a loop out the Bear Creek Trail to Pinewood School.
I was especially excited about the Bear Creek ride, as I hoped to hear the first frogs of the year, like I had for many years when living nearby. Unfortunately, I didn’t hear any on that first ride there, but hopefully I will soon.
So, I again urge folks to get outdoors, keep proper distancing, and enjoy nature’s unfolding as a way to take your mind off things.
However, I want to finish this column by beginning to explore a question I mentioned in my last one, “What role viruses like the coronavirus play in nature’s unfolding”? To do so, I knew I would have to start with some very basic virus questions and facts, as even though I am a biologist by training, I knew very little about them.
I figured between Google and talking with my friend Elise, who has a medical background, and son-in-law, Greg, who is a microbiologist, I could become more virus-knowledgeable and pass what I learned to some of you who are also wanting to know more about viruses.
So, what is a virus? According to simple definitions, “a virus is made up of a core of genetic material, either DNA or RNA, surrounded by a protective protein coat called a capsid.”
Viruses escaped human detection over time because they are very small.
They were first discovered in the late 1800s, when studies were done on a malady affecting tobacco plants, later called tobacco mosaic virus. Extracts from infected leaves were passed through a filter with pores smaller than already known bacteria sizes, and the filtered extracts still transmitted the problem to healthy plants.
A few decades later, with the invention of the electron microscope, viruses became visible.
How small are viruses? Most range from 20 to 400 nanometers, with the coronavirus approximately 125 nanometers. By my calculation, there are about 25 million nanometers in an inch, so we could line up 200,000 coronavirus in one inch. By comparison, bacteria are more in the thousand-nanometer size- range, and were visible with early light microscopes.
Anyway, with time on my hands, I am finding learning more about viruses to be quite interesting, including reading about the discovery of the largest known virus from a frozen soil sample dating back 34,000 years.
So, stay tuned for next week’s Nature Nut to learn more about that, other tidbits on viruses and maybe some guesses as to why viruses are an important part of the Earth we live on. Until then, stay safe.