Weather Alert

...SLICK TRAVEL AS SNOW CONTINUES... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE ACROSS SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN INTO NORTHEAST IOWA THIS AFTERNOON. AMOUNTS SO FAR HAVE RANGED FROM UP TO AN INCH ALONG THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR TO AROUND 3 INCHES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES IN HEAVIER SNOW. ROADS HAVE BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY WHERE SNOW HAS BEGUN AND DETERIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED AS SNOW CONTINUES. THE SNOW WILL GRADUALLY DIMINISH LATE THIS EVENING. BE PREPARED FOR SLICK, POTENTIALLY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH TONIGHT. THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED BY SNOW COVERED ROADS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH MAY PRODUCE DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&