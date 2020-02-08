Today, the wooden cutting board, also known as the chopping block, is a No. 1 bestseller because, along with colorful bowls, it can give a kitchen an instant vintage country farmhouse feel.
How many of you have seen Ree Drummond’s (aka, the “Pioneer Woman”) collection of bowls and more at stores, in her magazine and on her Food Channel cooking show?
New, antique and vintage cutting boards are now hot farmhouse collectibles, along with wooden and pottery bowls, all found at your local home décor store, antique malls, thrift shops and more.
Good boards can start around $22 and go up, depending on size, condition and more. Vintage or worn wooden bowls or pottery bowls are always a collectible, no matter the color, shape or size.
Shops and readers
Mindy Jones, The Crate & Barrel, Harmony: “The cutting boards we have are Amish, made outside of town here. They range from $21 to $33, depending on the size. I see mostly women buying them, and I think these particular boards are beautiful enough you could have them sitting on a counter with displayed flowers or with other kitchen décor when not in use.”
Sarah Kieffer, Sarah’s Uniques, St. Charles: “Along with the unique vintage breadboards for decorating, I have several of the antique dough bowls in different sizes. They are perfect for displaying old utensils or filling with fillers to add for a festive look. My large dough bowls can be $80 and priced lower as the size gets smaller. Most of these original dough bowls are hand-carved, and it’s fun to see the slight variations in size and shape of these beautiful old bowls, the same with cutting boards. And yes, I have a ton of pottery bowls from the doll mixing bowls and pottery bowls, ranging in price from about $85 down, depending on the style, shape, and of course condition; that includes many collectible color bands and brand-name bowls.”
Joan Thilges, New Generations of Harmony Antique Mall, Harmony: “We have a variety of wooden cutting boards and wooden bowls. Most of our cutting boards are round or oblong, but we often have them shaped like pigs. The pig-shaped ones don’t stay in the store long because they are quite popular with collectors. Our cutting boards range from $10 to $30, wooden bowls from $10 to $100.”
Betty Butters, Stewartville: “Bread boards are my valance in my kitchen. I have been collecting cutting boards for at least 20 years and probably paid about $5 per board.”
Jennifer Ziegler, friend, greater Milwaukee area: “Cutting boards are so trendy right now. Mine are mostly made by my dad, who used to do a lot of woodworking. I do have a really old one that is original to my Hoosier cabinet. It fits in a slot under the tin countertop and pulls out to make another work area. That one must be more than 100 years old, when you think of the work that’s been done on that board over the years.”
Cleaning tips
Diana Petrillo, “How to Clean & Care for Antiques: Cutting Boards”: “A good scrubbing with lemon juice and salt can take care of a lot of the dirt and grime that builds up on old boards with discoloration and dirt. Sometimes old boards are so deeply knife-scarred, even mangled in spots, that only a light sanding offers hope for restoration, so use a small palm sander or a bit of sandpaper with results that are pretty dramatic. After sanding, clean with lemon juice/salt and season with vegetable or mineral oil and the board is ready for chopping onions or placing on display.”