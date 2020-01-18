January is National Hot Tea Month in the United States and Canada, with the United States remaining the third largest tea importer in the world, according to International Tea Committee statistics at www.worldteanews.com.
So I thought why not talk about teapots and teacups? These items can be found in many different styles, for example, whimsical. When I think of the new style called “retro,” I think of what’s trending now with buyers, and that’s hip, cool, with a bit of whimsy, yet stylish with a clear glass teapot and not-your-grandma’s tea-related items that may include Haviland, Royal Doulton and more.
If you love your grandma’s tea-related items, you can still add those into your own retro style.
According to “Teapots by Design: A Collectors’ Catalogue” by Unjeria C. Jackson: “From the beginning, it seems teapots, vessels used for steeping tea leaves or an herbal mix in near-boiling water have been made in every possible shape and size. Of all tea-related items, the teapot is the most popular collectible. The teapot most likely originated from ceramic kettles and wine pots, a feature of Chinese cultural life for thousands of years. Sixteenth-century teapots were considered small by Western standards because they generally were designed for a single drinker, and the Chinese historically drank the tea directly from the spout. These tiny teapots are still used today. Most treasure teapots are made out of delicately glazed porcelain and china, and are not to be put on any stove top and known as novelty teapots.”
Helpful hint
When it comes to adding to your teapot collection, Antique Trader price guide and other guides caution against reproductions. Check for cracks and chips on the top of the pot, lid and spout. Look for tea stains on those found at antique malls, flea markets, and thrift and consignment shops, as tea stains are very difficult to remove. If you’re going to sell your teapots, don’t make tea in them.
Visit new boutique shops, different types of antique shops, craft and antique shows, such as toy shows and doll shows. These shows may have teapots, teacup sets and other tea-related items on a smaller and unique level, like doll sets or miniatures that I have purchased many times.
Be prepared to find the unexpected, like I have in many cases; such is the case when I made visits to several thrift shops, yard sales, flea markets and even antique shops where I found many folks that have picked up, looked briefly at the bottom and set it back with no interest.
The collectible is a good-looking ceramic piece marked “Teleflora” — a keepsake priced fewer than $5 and worth a bit more now, such as the pretty Teleflora rose teapot now valued around $69. Even the Teleflora tulip tea cup and saucer now sell for around $15. Also check out www.wayfair.com for their novelty teapots.
Collectors
Jeanne Nelson, collector, Winona: “I have a Russian net pot (tea or coffee) with two cups, saucers and cup lids, along with the sugar and creamer as well. I bought them in a St. Petersburg, Russia, factory showroom in 2005. It’s the standard design, but it does come in a white background as well as blue. I believe this company advertises themselves as porcelain makers for the czars. I don’t remember the price in dollars, but I love it!”
Susan Waughtal, Squash Blossom Farm, Oronoco: “I have a number of sweet flower-y teapots in my cold, closed-for-winter shop, but I especially love my McCoy teapot that is in my house.”
Britta McColl, Castlerock Sourdough, Fountain City, Wis.: “I got one of my favorite teapots at Restored Blessings (thrift shop), Winona. It is quite large, but it is about 3 inches taller than the average ceramic teapot. Maybe 4 inches taller and with a maker’s mark from the Dept. 56 collection.”
A few place to find tea-related items
Joan Thilges, New Generations of Harmony: “We have quite a few vendors who sell tea-related items. Typically they range from $5 to $15, with a variety of companies and countries of origin. Ages also vary, with many being vintage. Some of my favorite teapots may not be practical, but they certainly are fun — one that looks like a bunch of carrots for just $10, a Lefton red and green pepper teapot selling for $55 and a Hall Pottery “Twinspout Teamaster” pot that is divided inside for serving two different types of tea selling for $55.”
Shayna Dais, Rusty Bucket, Winona: “From time to time, you can find such as, last summer, a vintage Debbie Mumm teapot collectible bee on flowers hand-painted by Sakura China.”
Betty Butters, Catch My Thrift, Stewartville: “I have an array of teapots I sell, starting at $4; teacup sets go for $2.50. Both have been popular this past year.”