These are days when we feel despair, isolated, separated, apart from family and those that we love. How can we survive? Where is that human touch that is necessary in our lives? How like the feelings of the homeless, the abandoned, the disenfranchised are these feelings?
Rachel G. Hackenberg says it so well in the devotional guide “Disciplines Book of Daily Devotions 2020.”
In her writing of March 23, reflecting on the story of Ezekiel, she writes, “Today in our own lives these days feel like death — when life is scattered by unforeseen events, when faith can’t find its breath amid the chaos, when the way forward seems impossible between a rock and a hard place.”
God asks Ezekiel, “Is new life possible even now, when the people despair? Is renewed faith possible for people where spirits have suffocated from despair? Can community be rebuilt among people who are separated by fear and despair?”
I continue to be struck with the similarities between what is happening today and the story of Ezekiel and the words of the author. Our situation in the world today fits into the same kind of story.
This virus has changed us. What will come of it when all is said and done is yet to be revealed, but we cannot return to where we were.
“The hardest part of the change is attending to the present.” I believe the same words could be used in the present world situation. The pertinent question to be asked is, “What is needed now?” and “What does God call us to do now?”
The author concludes with, “When nothing seems certain but chaos, when life has lost its footing and faith has lost its imagination, we can confess that our future still holds something good even if we don’t know what it is.”
“God knows.”
It seems like a time to examine our faith, count our blessings and to remember that God is in it.