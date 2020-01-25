Since God created mankind with a carnal nature, there is no possibility that anyone could find salvation anywhere outside of God’s plan. Even before creation, God had already prepared a savior for mankind. “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” (John 3:17)
Of all mankind, who then can be saved? “He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours but also for the sins of the whole world.” (1 John 2:2) “The Lord is … patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9)
It’s certainly true that God’s plan of salvation is available to everyone. Peter said: “Truly I understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him.” (Acts 10:34-35)
God “made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place, that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward him and find him. Yet he is actually not far from each one of us,” (Acts 17:26-27)
“Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.” (John 3:18)
God’s plan of salvation is so simple even children can apprehend it – I’m not able to save myself, but if I put my trust in God’s plan, he will save me. I was only 8 years old when I understood that and accepted God’s invitation.
In Mark 4:1-20, Jesus tells the Parable of the Sower. This story tells us about a farmer sowing his seed in different types of soil — hard soil along the path, rocky soil, weedy soil and good rich soil. The underlying message is about the human heart and its ability to receive God’s word.
The “hard” heart has no ability to receive the word. The shallow “rocky” heart is quick to receive but when challenged, it turns away. The “weedy” heart receives the word, but carnal desires smother the word so there’s no growth. The good “rich” heart receives God’s word, sees much growth and produces real results in God’s kingdom.
Growing up on a farm, I became well trained in preparing the soil for planting. Every spring, I removed (literally) tons of rocks from our fields and piled them out of the way. I learned to plow and break up the soil to make it ready for planting. I learned to cultivate so the crop would grow without weeds.
All these operations apply also to the human heart. But, like farming, it takes much care and patience to get results, realizing that after all our work, it is God who produces the results. I still enjoy driving by fields abounding with beautiful crops.
Luke records an experience in Berea where “they received the word with all eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see if these things were so.” (Acts 17:11) It’s a delight to see souls who receive God’s word with life-changing results within themselves and with many others they touch.