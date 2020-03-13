In about 1970, my dad and I took one last tour of the school building where he was a teacher and principal. The school building, which was built in 1913, was about to be demolished.
Before the wrecking crew came, Dad and I took one last walk through the venerable school. For the most part, the building was empty, except for debris of discarded textbooks, broken desks and cast-off junk. The building was lonely and broken. Many classroom doors already had smashed windows, and some were torn from their hinges.
Shattered light fixtures hung from the ceilings, tattered maps and ripped pictures drooped on the walls, and in places, gaping holes were already punched through classroom walls in order to make moving furniture easier.
Dad was silent as we walked through the old building one last time. I know he was reminiscing of earlier days when brightly lit hallways resounded with the happy voices of boys and girls and their teachers. Those days were over now, and the hallways were dark and gloomy, and broken glass and plaster crunched beneath our feet.
We came to one room where Dad used to teach math classes. The old wood floors squeaked as we walked in. The room was empty, except for a couple broken chairs, a bent wastebasket and fallen ceiling tiles. Dad told me to steady one of the broken chairs, and he climbed up on it and reached over to take the stopped clock from the wall.
“This clock has kept time for all these years. I’m going to save it. It will keep time again someday,” he said.
We took the stopped clock down from the wall and took it home with us along with a couple other items of interest: a couple old books, an old eraser and chalk, and one perfectly good oak desk chair.
The next day, the wrecking crew arrived. Dad and I stood by the fence as the big, iron ball began to swing violent blows to the old brick walls. Shattered and broken bricks fell to the ground in clouds of dust. Wavy glass windows crashed and smashed, and for one last time, reflected flashes of sunlight before falling to the ground.
Soon, interior walls were exposed, and with each violent swing, more and more of the old school began to crumble. Splintered maple floors and fractured slate chalkboards were soon nothing but rubble.
Time moves on. The old school is gone now. Dad is gone now, too.
For many years, the old school clock sat silently packed away in a box. Then one day, a talented barber and clock man, Roy Lange from Chatfield, restored the old clock and brought it back to life again.
Today the old, 1913 clock from my dad’s classroom keeps time above my desk in Spring Valley. Tick, tick, tick, the hands of the clock keep moving forward around and around, keeping track of minutes and hours, keeping track of the many blessings of life and the blessings of each new day.
Time is always moving. The passing of time reveals the blessing of God for God’s people — the blessings of God’s grace, forgiveness and unending love. Time reveals the newness of creation and the newness of opportunities along life’s journey. God in Jesus Christ is continuously creating and re-creating — calling each one of us into a precious relationship with him.
Right now, the old 1913 school clock is showing 3:30 p.m. on a beautiful, sunny afternoon. The hands are moving forward, revealing the awesome blessings of God.
I’m glad Dad climbed up on that broken, wobbly chair to reach the old clock off the wall. It reminds me of blessings from long ago, of beautiful days that I will forever cherish. But as it keeps on ticking, it also reminds me of the great things God is doing today. God is doing great things! As the future unfolds before us, let us always be thankful for the many blessings we share together.
Tick, tick, tick … the future is now, all to the glory of God in Jesus Christ!