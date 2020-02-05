The football season is over. Celebrating the Super Bowl brings many of us together. This year, I skipped the party I normally attend and drove down to Leavenworth, Kan., to be among my numerous cousins as they cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs.
This NFL season in Minnesota was good and bad. Vikings fans can’t complain too much (although I did). The good is we made the playoffs and won one playoff game. The bad is the Packers beat us twice and we had to watch Aaron Rodgers probably around 700 times in State Farm commercials. I am a State Farm customer, but I am considering filing a formal complaint.
Speaking of watching commercials over and over, we currently are knee-deep into the political ads. We have a Democratic National Convention in July, a Republican National Convention in August and the presidential election Nov. 3, 2020. How fun.
My wife and I are already poking fun at political ads we have seen numerous times. We add our own words to what the candidate is saying — normally funny — well, to us anyway.
Here’s an idea — for the sanity of all citizens, someone should pass legislation that presidential candidates must release new ads every month. That would help a little.
The media folks for each candidate should take a step back and think about some new ideas — on the light side — maybe some old-fashioned jingles for their candidate. The right catchy political jingle could be the difference.
Baby boomers experienced some great commercial jingles growing up. Let’s think back. Around 1971, according to my in-depth web research, Libby’s released an ad of a young boy singing, “When it says Libby’s, Libby’s, Libby’s on the label, label, label, you will like it, like it, like it on your table, table, table.” This is a tune that can easily get stuck in your head.
So let’s remake it with “Make it Amy, Amy, Amy, on the ticket, ticket, ticket, you will like her, like her, like her as your leader, leader, leader.” This jingle could take her right to the top in the next primary.
For the next jingle, let’s go with Slinky. I bet you remember that catchy tune. The Slinky was invented in the 1940s, and get this; it is in the National Toy Hall of Fame. I had one, it was OK, but I got bored with it. I believe I cut up the Slinky wire and used it for other nefarious purposes.
The words were (I have shortened it for the good of the order): “It’s Slinky, it’s Slinky, for fun, it’s a wonderful toy. It’s Slinky, it’s Slinky, it’s fun for a girl and a boy.”
For this remake, let’s go with, “It’s Biden, it’s Biden, for fun, he’s a wonderful guy. It’s Biden, it’s Biden, they say he will never lie.”
The third popular jingle I am going with here is the Oscar Meyer song. We all sang it — many, many times. Here it is, and please, feel free to sing: “Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Meyer wiener, that is what I’d truly like to be, ’cause if I were an Oscar Meyer wiener, everyone would be in love with me.”
Let’s give this one to Bernie. “Oh, I wish I were President Bernie, that is what I’d truly like to be, ’cause if I were President Bernie, I could give away things free.”
One more jingle. I have word limits. We have to come up with a tune for the incumbent president. Let’s go with another classic — Band-Aid. This jingle was written by well-known singer and artist Barry Manilow in 1976.
The beginning of the jingle goes, “I am stuck on Band-Aid brand ’cause Band-Aid’s stuck on me.” Let’s go with, “I’m stuck on Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is stuck on himself.”
There it is — my body of work as a jingle writer. I promise you, I will not sign with any politician for media work despite the possibility of these candidates contacting me. I will stay independent.
All this jingle writing has made me thirsty. I’d like to buy the world a Coke.