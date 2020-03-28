Seventy miles west of Key West, Fla., Lilly (11) and Maggie (8) Quest, of Oronoco, earned their 24th Junior Ranger badges at Dry Tortugas National Park on March 16. Just in the nick of time, as the following day, the visitor center was closed due to the coronavirus.
The National Park Service Junior Ranger program “is an activity-based program conducted in almost all parks.” Typically, children between the ages of 5 and 13 obtain a list of activities from the visitor center that are completed at the park. After a ranger reviews their work, the children are sworn in as Junior Rangers, taking an oath “to protect parks, continue to learn about parks, and share their own ranger story with friends and family.”
Dan and Laura Quest and their girls visited their first national park, Yellowstone, in 2016, the National Park Service’s centennial year.
“Then we were hooked,” Laura said. “After that, we decided that the best way to see this country would be to visit the parks. So now, all of our family vacations are planned around which park to see next.”
In mid-March, the Quest family headed to South Florida to visit three national parks: Biscayne (where 95% of the park is in the water), Everglades and Dry Tortugas (accessible only by boat or plane). Over their vacation, the girls earned four badges.
“We love these family adventures,” Laura said. “We call it ‘school on the road,’ although the girls don’t like that — they just think it’s vacation with awesome stuff to do.”
Lilly’s favorite park so far is Olympic in Washington. She loved the walk on Ruby Beach because she “loves seeing sea creatures.” Maggie said her favorite is Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado, because they “saw a mama and baby bear,” which is her favorite animal.
“The Rangers are the best part,” Laura said. “They all are so passionate about the parks and sharing their knowledge. We try to purchase a magnet and Christmas ornament because most of the stores support the parks. It’s been such a great experience for our family.”
While most visitor centers at national parks are now closed and travel is curtailed, many Junior Ranger programs can be found online at park websites. Virtually exploring our national parks is still an option to “see” the country.
Public servants not only protect our communities, they can brighten citizens’ days, whether young or old. After extinguishing a dumpster fire in Theresa Hornberg’s neighborhood, Steve Denny, captain of the Stewartville Fire Department, took the time to compliment 3-year-old Rayden Hornberg on his firefighter hat.
Firefighters are Rayden’s “most favorite thing in the whole world,” said his mother, Theresa.