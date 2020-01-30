When Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse owner Andy Smith was looking for films to screen last year, he came across a South Korean film that had won the highest accolade at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
He contacted the film’s U.S. distributor to screen the film, called “Parasite,” at Gray Duck.
“I knew I wanted to show it here,” Smith said.
However, he wasn’t sure when that would happen. Independent and international films break into U.S. markets by trying to fill screenings and generate buzz.
If there’s slow growth in enthusiasm and audience sizes as the movies make their way from debuting in L.A. and New York City to smaller markets, it takes longer for a market like Rochester to get a chance to screen the film.
For example, a Colombian film, “Manos,” that Smith requested hoping to screen it in October didn’t reach him until December, in part because the film struggled to fill screenings in bigger markets.
“I always say, we can get it, it’s just a matter of when,” he said.
Theaters had no trouble filling screenings of “Parasite,” and neither has Smith.
By Oscar weekend, “Parasite” will become the longest-running film screened at Gray Duck. It’s also the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture honors.
By the end of the month, all the Academy nominees for Best International Film will have been screened at Gray Duck.
This week, Smith has been following the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Before it became part of his job, discovering new movies and learning what garners attention in the film industry and from critics was one of Smith’s hobbies.
“That’s what I love to do,” he said. “That’s why I got into this — for me, it’s a joy.”
“Parasite” will debut Feb. 8 at Marcus Rochester Cinema.
The film didn’t make regular rotation at the theater. Decisions on where and when a foreign movie is screened are based on market and audience, said Julie Caan, Marcus communications and media relations specialist.
“We need to make sure there’s an audience for it,” she said. “Otherwise, we’re screening a film to an empty theater.”
A Hollywood 12, the theater has a niche demand for Bollywood Indian cinema, but it didn’t screen “Parasite” either.
“I wish we would have,” said Jason Herber, CineMagic Hollywood 12 general manager.
Herber said he wouldn’t rule out screening the film on a post-Oscar re-release.
Marcus will offer a one-time screening of “Parasite” on Feb. 8. Caan said she doesn’t expect that to be empty. That screening is part of a daylong screening of Oscar-nominated films and shorts. Four films will be shown Feb. 1, three films on Feb. 8.
“Tickets for that sell really quickly,” Caan said. “People like to gather with their friends and other cinephiles to see the year’s best movies.”