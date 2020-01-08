Very early in our marriage, I lost my wedding ring. It was pretty — a silver band with small connected circles all around it. Also during our first year of marriage, I lost my wallet.
A year or two later, my second wedding ring was lost. That was the end of wedding rings for me. Losing such important items and being so forgetful in your 20s does not bode well for your future.
My wife, DeeDee, knew she had a project on her hands, but she kept her wedding vows, for better or for worse. I can say she has delivered numerous looks and stupefied expressions my way throughout our 44 years of marriage, in particular when I holler with frustration that I can’t find my keys, my glasses, my phone or whatever … again.
I’m sure more perplexed looks will come my way. I normally respond with, “I’m doing the best I can.”
I tightened up my game for many years, but now in my 60s, my forgetfulness and absent-minded occurrences seem to be increasing.
To put it bluntly, this scares me. Some of my forgetfulness today seems to have a little different twist than before. My dad, a World War II veteran, was swallowed up by Alzheimer’s in the last years of his life. My mom struggled with dementia episodes in her last couple of years as well.
I recently came across a statement, that according to some studies, about half of memory loss that occurs by the age of 60 is due to genes passed on to you by your mom and dad. Uh oh. It also says that the other half is up to the person. The ball is in my court.
I constantly read articles about what we can do to aid in keeping our brain churning away to help delay the aging progression. I wager many baby boomers and those from the silent generation have this same fear.
I contacted a friend of mine, Bob Brown, a man known to many in this community. Bob was a sportswriter/editor for 43 years, the last 38 in Rochester. His wife, Carole, was the Rochesterfest director for 23 years and had her own business before that. Bob retired from the newspaper business 15 years ago. These two have been married for 55 years.
Bob witnessed Alzheimer’s stake claim to his mom at the young age of 56. He said watching his mom’s decline until her death at age 76 was heartbreaking. During this time, there was not much information out there about the disease.
Bob has also read where there is a hereditary component to Alzheimer’s. With that in mind, his two siblings and his wife, Carole, understand the importance of keeping the brain operating on all cylinders. He tells me Carole reads more than anybody he knows and recently read the Bible from cover to cover twice.
Bob is still writing and is constantly working on his computer. He watches education-type programming, along with sports, and plays Scrabble. Like my concern that I noted earlier, he also feels something with his memory and recall is a little off.
Bob also knows the ball is in his court. He is 77 years old and will not sit back and do nothing. He believes a positive attitude is important, even despite physical setbacks some of us may experience.
Some may believe their destiny is already written. I’m not sure what I believe regarding this. I may lean that way, but I have embraced this effort to keep learning to maintain brain health. We can only hope and pray that our families don’t experience what some of us did with our parents.
Bob said this effort is a little like playing a slot machine. That makes sense. You have hope, maybe a strategy, and even confidence that you will finish your time with everything you started with; maybe even a little more.
I think other boons as we ride toward the sunset include eating right, exercise, happiness, contentment, a purpose, and closeness to family and friends. Staying connected to those from your past is just as important as connecting to those in the present.
Bob and I are blessed. We got lucky years ago, and not by playing slots. Our life partners, Carole and DeeDee, help us, support us and keep a wary eye on us. Bob and I will hit that ball in our court as hard as we can.