In time for the second semester of this school year, the Post Bulletin is restarting its teen columnist program.
High school age students from any school in southeastern Minnesota are invited to apply. The longstanding program gives teenagers an opportunity to write personal essays for a public readership under the guidance of Post Bulletin editors. Some past participants have gone on to careers in journalism, or other writing-related fields.
To apply, send a cover letter and three writing samples to Jeff Pieters, c/o Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55903. Or, email materials to jpieters@postbulletin.com. The deadline is Jan. 31. Selections will be made in early February.
Questions? Email Jeff or call him at 507-285-7748.