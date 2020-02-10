Springtime signals the return of robins,
During fall and winter, we welcome crows and goblins.
Around town, sidewalks fill up with crow drops.
Out in the country, there are many crow stops.
Three black crows strut through the falling snow.
Looking for a morsel, pecking high and low.
Two black crows, sitting on the housetop
Are in charge, acting like a traffic cop.
Three more crows perched in a tree,
Looking around carefully, what do they see?
Genus Corvus or crow, belongs to the bird family Corvidae.
Lifespan seven to eight years, always ready for another day.