Community spread

Human-to-human transmission

First: Fear

The weight of a novel virus threatens the whole world

Causing cruise ship confinement, grocery panic,

Chaos at airports, stock-market dive

Like an eagle’s thermal soaring gone awry.

Epidemic, infodemic, pandemic.

Community spread

Human-to-human transmission

Second: scientific information

Daily messages from the nation’s health

Protection agency — the CDC (no more rumors).

“Wash your hands.” “Flatten the curve.”

“Social distancing.” “Shelter in place.”

Hunker down at home.

Community spread

Human-to-human transmission

Finally: Compassion

Remembering how to rely on neighbors

Life slowing down

A colleague leads minutes of mindful meditation

An iconic red-sweatered friend reminds me to

“Look for the helpers.”

We’ll get through this.

Ann Neil is an English teacher at Mayo High School in Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Monday. Send poems to Meredith Williams at life@postbulletin.com.

