Community spread
Human-to-human transmission
First: Fear
The weight of a novel virus threatens the whole world
Causing cruise ship confinement, grocery panic,
Chaos at airports, stock-market dive
Like an eagle’s thermal soaring gone awry.
Epidemic, infodemic, pandemic.
Community spread
Human-to-human transmission
Second: scientific information
Daily messages from the nation’s health
Protection agency — the CDC (no more rumors).
“Wash your hands.” “Flatten the curve.”
“Social distancing.” “Shelter in place.”
Hunker down at home.
Community spread
Human-to-human transmission
Finally: Compassion
Remembering how to rely on neighbors
Life slowing down
A colleague leads minutes of mindful meditation
An iconic red-sweatered friend reminds me to
“Look for the helpers.”
We’ll get through this.