Poem poetry

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay.

Infect us with such kindness

as we have never shown.

Make us unafraid

to help each other.

Give us courage

to take only what we need —

leave the rest for someone

whose pantry’s bare, or maybe

has a bunch of kids in need.

Make us sensible

when false tales and dire reports

fuel panic.

Calm us with wisdom and wit.

Bless those

whose training, research,

or brainstorm

will find a way to lead us

past this madness.

Give our medics stamina,

compassion,

and skill enough

to see each afflicted person through.

Help us make kindness a virus, too.

Susan McMillan’s work regularly appears in local and regional publications. She organizes two monthly poetry gatherings in Rochester, and is the city’s poet laureate. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Monday. Send poems to Meredith Williams at life@postbulletin.com.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0