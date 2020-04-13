Infect us with such kindness
as we have never shown.
Make us unafraid
to help each other.
Give us courage
to take only what we need —
leave the rest for someone
whose pantry’s bare, or maybe
has a bunch of kids in need.
Make us sensible
when false tales and dire reports
fuel panic.
Calm us with wisdom and wit.
Bless those
whose training, research,
or brainstorm
will find a way to lead us
past this madness.
Give our medics stamina,
compassion,
and skill enough
to see each afflicted person through.
Help us make kindness a virus, too.