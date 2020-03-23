Doors are closing

Due to COVID-19

A global pandemic

Churches

Schools

Restaurants

Grocery stores

Many businesses

Making due

Changing ways to serve

Affecting all of us

Thank you to all

Especially those on the front lines

Medical and health professionals

Working around the clock

Fighting this hidden enemy

We must do our part

For each other

Listen to the experts

Follow the guidelines

Practice social distancing

Stay home, especially if sick

Wash hands often

Be vigilant, and remember

Bible verse 1 Corinthians 13:13

“And now these three remain:

Faith, hope, and love”

The three that open doors

Patricia Kemmerick lives in Rochester and is a member of the League of Minnesota Poets as well as the Southeastern Minnesota Poets. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Monday. Send poems to Meredith Williams at life@postbulletin.com.

