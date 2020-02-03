We met at Forager’s.
You ordered a malty
Dad Bod and I had wine.
You broke up with me
over a recipe
for Grape Meringue Pie
stuck beneath the glass
just left of my fork.
I stared at the ingredients.
Who would do that?
I exclaimed. You just looked.
I couldn’t help but laugh and read
through the puckered silence:
“1 1/3 C Concord Grape Juice”
Not real
grapes! I reverted to childhood
mornings spent spooning
Welch’s frozen concentrate
into a pitcher with tap water,
stirring to achieve
the tart cool taste of purple,
an artificial smile
stamped above my lips.
I couldn’t even cry.