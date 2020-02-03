We met at Forager’s.

You ordered a malty

Dad Bod and I had wine.

You broke up with me

over a recipe

for Grape Meringue Pie

stuck beneath the glass

just left of my fork.

I stared at the ingredients.

Who would do that?

I exclaimed. You just looked.

I couldn’t help but laugh and read

through the puckered silence:

“1 1/3 C Concord Grape Juice”

Not real

grapes! I reverted to childhood

mornings spent spooning

Welch’s frozen concentrate

into a pitcher with tap water,

stirring to achieve

the tart cool taste of purple,

an artificial smile

stamped above my lips.

I couldn’t even cry.

Pamela Sinicrope lives and works in Rochester, with her husband, three sons and a pudelpointer who keeps her going outside, even when temps dip below zero. Her poetry has appeared in 3Elements Literary Review, the Appalachian Journal and The Talking Stick, among others. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Monday. Send poems to Meredith Williams at life@postbulletin.com.

