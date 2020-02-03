Pamela Sinicrope lives and works in Rochester, with her husband, three sons and a pudelpointer who keeps her going outside, even when temps dip below zero. Her poetry has appeared in 3Elements Literary Review, the Appalachian Journal and The Talking Stick, among others. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Monday. Send poems to Meredith Williams at life@postbulletin.com.