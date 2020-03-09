I pray you are sheltered and warm
In this midwinter below-zero violence
That you are watching the storm
Somewhere inside while the snow falls in magnificent white silence
Sleeping and waking
Not shivering and quaking
Alone in fearful abandonment
Under a bush or on cold, hard cement
Instead, think of summer’s release
From under the warmth of layers of fleece
Or handmade quilts new or old
Still providing protection from cold
While the wind howls its unique type of scream
Interrupting a warm, sleepy dream
And you reach out for another human like you
Hoping that one is sheltered and warm, too.
And you quietly say,
“Have a wonderful day.”