I pray you are sheltered and warm

In this midwinter below-zero violence

That you are watching the storm

Somewhere inside while the snow falls in magnificent white silence

Sleeping and waking

Not shivering and quaking

Alone in fearful abandonment

Under a bush or on cold, hard cement

Instead, think of summer’s release

From under the warmth of layers of fleece

Or handmade quilts new or old

Still providing protection from cold

While the wind howls its unique type of scream

Interrupting a warm, sleepy dream

And you reach out for another human like you

Hoping that one is sheltered and warm, too.

And you quietly say,

“Have a wonderful day.”

Jane Belau was the Rochester poet laureate from 2012 to 2019. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Monday. Send poems to Meredith Williams at life@postbulletin.com.

