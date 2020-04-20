Silence is what it is
No encouraging welcomes from main street biz.
No groups are singing
No bells ringing
No calls to worship; no calls to prayer.
No people to hear
No one is there
The downtown sidewalks
And streets are mostly bare.
Wash your hands
Stay at home
keep your distance
In every instance
Smile from 6 feet away
Can’t see you but may make someone’s day.
Travel restrictions
No money for rent? Evictions
Small businesses struggle to pay wages
But no customers mean no receipts for ages
Close the schools
Follow the rules
Close the churches and all faith gathering places
Never mind the tears and sadness on all the faces
Close the health care facilities except for emergencies
Then everything becomes about urgencies
A new virus for months quietly run wild
The flu? Epidemic? Symptoms mild?
Once identified
Experts disagree and projections denied
Oh it’s spreading
Now it’s heading
Around the world.
People sick and many dying
All are trying
To stop it and save lives
Oh no. It is a Pandemic.
Now more hope
is it peaking?
We are seeking
Signs of slowing
Graphs are showing
Fewer new cases
Fewer ICU inhabitations
Not as many hospitalizations
Hope is growing
Yet still unknowing
About reoccurrence
A second wave
More lives to save
So many people unemployed
Their lives disrupted and destroyed
Whole cities, towns and destinations
Depended on customers and appreciation
Still,
Congress passes a rescue bill
Then another in spite of opposition
And unhappy politicians
To get people back to work
With more aid but still with pork
Leadership at top with expert panels
Doing the best they can
To meet shortages of protection for helpers
Though with treatment options increasing in supply
Lots to question
About this infection
We are getting more and better tests
Yet obey the rules or face arrest.
Individuals losing investments and savings
Politicians’ random ravings.
But we keep trying to mitigate
Research and investigate.
While people suffer, recover or die
While the media gives little hope to even try.
There is hope. We are fortunate to say
We live in the USA
A community of caring and expertise
And a world of dedicated workers
and researchers
Working night and day
For a cure.
A treatment. A vaccination
Leadership that knows the stakes
And what a recovery takes.
And while we try to enjoy the peace and quiet
We hope and pray that the disease will be conquered
And we can return without dissent or riot
To a life of love and community
With comfortable immunity
Without fear
With all we hold dear.
May God bless us all
May we console each other for all
losses that people have suffered during this pandemic.
And be grateful for what we have learned
From this experience that will strengthen us as we go forward.
Remember there is always hope
And faith.