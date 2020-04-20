Poem

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay.

Silence is what it is

No encouraging welcomes from main street biz.

No groups are singing

No bells ringing

No calls to worship; no calls to prayer.

No people to hear

No one is there

The downtown sidewalks

And streets are mostly bare.

Wash your hands

Stay at home

keep your distance

In every instance

Smile from 6 feet away

Can’t see you but may make someone’s day.

Travel restrictions

No money for rent? Evictions

Small businesses struggle to pay wages

But no customers mean no receipts for ages

Close the schools

Follow the rules

Close the churches and all faith gathering places

Never mind the tears and sadness on all the faces

Close the health care facilities except for emergencies

Then everything becomes about urgencies

A new virus for months quietly run wild

The flu? Epidemic? Symptoms mild?

Once identified

Experts disagree and projections denied

Oh it’s spreading

Now it’s heading

Around the world.

People sick and many dying

All are trying

To stop it and save lives

Oh no. It is a Pandemic.

Now more hope

is it peaking?

We are seeking

Signs of slowing

Graphs are showing

Fewer new cases

Fewer ICU inhabitations

Not as many hospitalizations

Hope is growing

Yet still unknowing

About reoccurrence

A second wave

More lives to save

So many people unemployed

Their lives disrupted and destroyed

Whole cities, towns and destinations

Depended on customers and appreciation

Still,

Congress passes a rescue bill

Then another in spite of opposition

And unhappy politicians

To get people back to work

With more aid but still with pork

Leadership at top with expert panels

Doing the best they can

To meet shortages of protection for helpers

Though with treatment options increasing in supply

Lots to question

About this infection

We are getting more and better tests

Yet obey the rules or face arrest.

Individuals losing investments and savings

Politicians’ random ravings.

But we keep trying to mitigate

Research and investigate.

While people suffer, recover or die

While the media gives little hope to even try.

There is hope. We are fortunate to say

We live in the USA

A community of caring and expertise

And a world of dedicated workers

and researchers

Working night and day

For a cure.

A treatment. A vaccination

Leadership that knows the stakes

And what a recovery takes.

And while we try to enjoy the peace and quiet

We hope and pray that the disease will be conquered

And we can return without dissent or riot

To a life of love and community

With comfortable immunity

Without fear

With all we hold dear.

May God bless us all

May we console each other for all

losses that people have suffered during this pandemic.

And be grateful for what we have learned

From this experience that will strengthen us as we go forward.

Remember there is always hope

And faith.

Jane Belau was the Rochester poet laureate from 2012 to 2019. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Monday. Send poems to Meredith Williams at life@postbulletin.com.

