Weather Alert

...SNOW, SLIPPERY TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL MONDAY... .SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA EARLY MONDAY MORNING, REACHING INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN BY NOON. SNOW PERSISTS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON, EXITING EAST IN THE EVENING. AMOUNTS FROM 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED, HIGHEST FROM FAR NORTHEAST IOWA INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THE BULK OF THE SNOW WILL COME DOWN IN THE AFTERNOON. IN ADDITION, PERIODS OF A WINTRY MIX TO RAIN ARE POSSIBLE OVER NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN WHILE A BRIEF SHOT OF FREEZING DRIZZLE COULD IMPACT THE ENTIRE AREA AS THE SNOW COMES TO AN END. ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED AND HAZARDOUS. THE MONDAY EVENING COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW WITH 2 TO 5 INCHES. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&