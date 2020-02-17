Hatred is like rot within a shiny red apple.
Soon it spreads from the core to the outer edges.
Juicy fruit then turns spoiled and sour.
No longer food for the soul,
No longer delight to the senses,
No longer good for consumption,
Rot belongs with other decompositions.
A house divided will not stand!
We watched how our current house is falling.
Women in white, chatting, petulant, disrespectful,
Men in dark suits, slumping in their seats, growling.
The Speaker of the House rattled:
As she turned pages pretending to read,
As she mouthed words to combat the speech,
As she kept glancing to her left supporters,
As she nervously glanced around, lips trembling,
As she did her final act of defiance:
Nancy Pelosi stood up in the House,
Dramatically tore up the speech,
The speech of the United States president,
Three rips of the sheets
Then threw them on the table!
What class!
What hospitality in her House!
What disrespect for the three branches of our Republic!
What rot has permeated our House, the People’s House?
Hatred is like rot within a shiny red apple.