The star had been watching their family for centuries

It knew every detail of their lives

Generations had come and gone

The young ones wished on it

The old ones remembered

So did the star

But tonight an old one wished

“My son, he suffers greatly

Please make him well.”

The star was surprised

When had a son been born?

New stars took far longer than new humans,

But the star was sure it had not missed a son’s birth

The old one rubbed its stomach tenderly

“My son is still inside me, but he still suffers

Please do what you can.”

The star did everything in its power

This child was precious, as were all of the star’s children

See, this family was made of the stardust of one star

Their star.

Months later, the old one returned home,

no bundle in their arms

The star knew

Everything it could do had not been enough

And there was no new son

The star cried that night

For the first time ever

it was a beautiful shower

the family mourned

And the star’s brilliant light dimmed,

Just a little

Suzanne Ortiz, 18, of Rochester, has been writing poetry for nearly a decade. She attends Rochester Community and Technical College, where she is finishing her generals and will study elementary education. She has also published a book of her poetry, called “Glimpse.” The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Monday. Send poems to Meredith Williams at life@postbulletin.com.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0