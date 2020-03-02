The star had been watching their family for centuries
It knew every detail of their lives
Generations had come and gone
The young ones wished on it
The old ones remembered
So did the star
But tonight an old one wished
“My son, he suffers greatly
Please make him well.”
The star was surprised
When had a son been born?
New stars took far longer than new humans,
But the star was sure it had not missed a son’s birth
The old one rubbed its stomach tenderly
“My son is still inside me, but he still suffers
Please do what you can.”
The star did everything in its power
This child was precious, as were all of the star’s children
See, this family was made of the stardust of one star
Their star.
Months later, the old one returned home,
no bundle in their arms
The star knew
Everything it could do had not been enough
And there was no new son
The star cried that night
For the first time ever
it was a beautiful shower
the family mourned
And the star’s brilliant light dimmed,
Just a little