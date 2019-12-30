A cold winter day, a lone goose flying directly overhead.
No formation, no companions, steaming straight ahead.
Musical honking, alone in flight.
Compelling us to watch, until out of sight.
The lone goose is seeking his flock,
Companionship, safety in numbers, await at the dock.
Perhaps a metaphor for life today,
Sometimes we are apart, going our own way.
Looking for peace and freedom from hassle.
Then, like the wild goose, we start seeking our gaggle.
We find home, are no longer alone and join the rest.
Fellowship and sharing, turn out to be best.