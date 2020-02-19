Find relief from cabin fever at the Rochester Public Library. With something for every member of the family, the fun starts with the youngest members of the family.
“Most Thursday mornings we offer ‘Baby Time’ and ‘Toddler Time.’ These storytimes offer a variety of books and stories — but the books are shorter, the pictures are bigger. We focus on parent/child interactions. With the little ones, we expect a lot of activity, a lot of moving around,” said Heather Acerro, RPL head of youth services. “For the older little ones, we offer traditional preschool storytimes on Wednesday mornings and Tuesdays evenings. Geared for 3- to 5-year-olds (and a parent/guardian), the stories are longer, the storytime is more interactive.”
Open to all ages, Saturdays at the library mean family-focused programming.
“We always have a program at 10:30 a.m.,” Acerro said. “The first Saturday is typically a performer. In March, we’ll feature Children’s Dance Theatre’s preview of their upcoming production ‘Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland.’ The second Saturday, we always take programming offsite with a storytime at Quarry Hill Nature Center. In the summer, we hold storytime outside in the pavilion. In the winter, it’s inside the nature center. Last month, we had more than 100 kids and adults attend. The third week, we usually hold a dance party. And the fourth Saturday, we usually offer a storytime.”
Tuesday nights it’s “Level Up” programming for older kids.
“Every Tuesday, there’s something fun for elementary-age kids and their families: Harry Potter Book Night, cartooning, an Elephant and Piggy Party,” Acerro said. “In mid-March, we’ll have a magician. We love to get the whole family here, get them involved.”
With family-friendly activities offered every day of the week, the library’s color-coded calendar of events (orange — youth and families, green — teens, blue — adults, red — seniors) helps families plan their visit.
“In the summer, we’re busy. In the winter, we’re just as busy,” Acerro said. “The library is a wonderful resource for the community. Families come here to play, make art, use computers, take home endless materials, and to meet and make friends.”