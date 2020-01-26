The Lyra Baroque Orchestra presented a most unique and delightful concert at Mount Olive Lutheran Church on Friday night.
Featuring Bruce Dickey, a renowned musician, scholar and lifelong devotee of his instrument, the program was titled “The Lascivious Cornetto: An Instrument of Forgotten Expressive Power,” and celebrated what was “once an instrument of great virtuosi, but which lamentably fell into disuse in the 19th century.”
Well, you may ask, what the heck is a cornetto? Meaning “little horn,” it became the main solo instrument in Renaissance and early Baroque music, focused in Italy, and is unrelated to the trumpet-like cornet, a brass instrument. Developed in Italy around 1480, the cornetto had mostly disappeared by about 1650. Contrary to its name, it is actually a wind instrument.
From Wikipedia, “a cornetto consists of a conical wooden pipe covered in leather, is about 24 inches (60 cm) long, and has finger holes and a small horn or ivory mouthpiece.” Visually, it is slightly curved, as an original animal horn would have been, looks rather recorder-like, and Dickey’s instruments were black leather with lightly carved decorative scrolls, as he generously showed some of us after the concert.
As this was the first time I’d heard a cornetto, I was captivated by its sound, sometimes oboe-like, sometimes trumpet-like and sometimes human-voice-like.
The repertoire chosen for this concert highlighted the instruments’ capabilities. The first half, featuring several Renaissance works by, among others, composers such as Josquin des Pres, Giovanni Gabrieli and Palestrina, illustrated the unique ornamentation and improvisational styles idiomatic to the cornetto.
“Passaggi” — sections of virtuosic ornamentation — were filled with pulsing and swelling repeating notes, scale runs, and complex and unusual ornaments. It is worth noting that, since the early music revival began in the 1970s, much ink has been spilled by scholars and performers trying to ascertain how ornaments and improvisational sections, either indicated or not by the composer, would have sounded and been played.
The second half of the concert showcased three Baroque works from a period when the cornetto was being replaced by the violin as the preferred solo instrument. In works by Baldassare, Fux and Berlin, we heard a more familiar ornamentation and trumpet-like sound.
Minnesota not being a hotbed of early music as are some other states, we are not often exposed, either on radio or in live performance, to Renaissance music. Thus it was a treat to see and hear the varied consorts of instruments in each work, such as the viola da gamba and violone (predecessors of the modern cello and bass), Renaissance and Baroque harps, visually beautiful portativ [portable] organ and dulcian (predecessor of the modern bassoon). The sound was reedy and subdued and the texture polyphonic, with overlapping entrances and lines of music.
Indeed, this different style may have contributed to a major gaffe in Gabrieli’s “Canzon I à 5,” where the ensemble apparently very nearly fell completely apart and produced some pretty weird-sounding stuff over an extended period of measures as they struggled to get back on track. My impression was that this concert was not as performance-ready as other Lyra concerts I’ve heard, and while generally very strong, lovely and expressive, there were several uncharacteristic rough edges.
The chance to be exposed to this unique instrument and its soft-spoken and generous scholar-performer-advocate more than made up for this.