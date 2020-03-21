Kayla Arend, an MFA film writing and directing candidate at New York University (and Rochester native), just finished production on her graduate thesis short film, “Horror in Yellowstone.”
She described the film’s plot: “Tessa is excited to visit Yellowstone National Park with her new boyfriend, Mark. What begins as an idyllic winter weekend slowly becomes a nightmare as Tessa realizes she’s alone in the woods with a man she really doesn’t know at all.”
Timing was everything for Arend’s project. Her plans to film last summer changed when her mother had a heart transplant. She “dropped everything” and returned to Rochester to care for her mother. Upon returning to New York last fall, Arend was given a production shot for January.
Without missing a beat, she changed the focus and wrote a different story. Heading to Wyoming in the middle of the winter allowed her to “expand (her) winter-shooting-horizon.”
Financial support for the film came from a Spike Lee/Sandra Ifraimova production fund award. In addition to funding, Lee has also given Arend guidance. She met with him earlier this month and described him as “an amazing mentor.”
Arend has been making films since she was 8. Although she has over 200 short films to her name, it is the work of the past five years that she hopes to share with a wider audience.
Perhaps an evening of her shorts will be screened in Rochester. Her ultimate goal is to film a feature-length production here in her hometown. The script is in progress, and with the support of Ambient House Productions, she has already filmed a “little trailer” starring Roo Yori and Jane Hamilton.
Volunteering is nothing new to Merrick Ducharme. When he was a Hayfield High School student, he and his family saw a need to provide food during the holiday season. With the support of their local church, the family began the “Thanksgiving in a Bag” program.
Ducharme and his siblings handed out paper bags with fliers that listed the food they needed, and donors were asked to fill the bag. As the Ducharme children graduated from high school and headed off to college, the program expanded. “Thanksgiving in a Bag” now operates in Northfield, St. Peter, Owatonna and Hayfield.
In 2018, Ducharme graduated from Carleton College in Northfield with a biology degree. He now works in a pulmonary lab at Mayo Clinic.
With his passion for helping others, he wanted to give back in the workplace. On Thursday mornings, he spends time at the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. Ducharme describes the child life specialists who oversee the program as the “think tanks.”
Ducharme said working with children is rewarding, and he aims to “help kids forget they’re in the hospital,” which he acknowledges is “an inherently stressful situation.” Providing activities for children also means their parents get a break. He sees firsthand that games, crafts and activities “bring a bright light into a room that was dark.”
He plans to apply to medical school; perhaps pediatrics will become his speciality. He said he plans to “keep an open mind and see where life takes me.” But one thing is certain, his passion for volunteerism is unlikely to wane. In fact, Ducharme hopes his story inspires more people to give back to the community with their time and talent.