Our local VFW offers an annual oratory contest for high school students (Voice of Democracy) and a written essay one for middle schoolers (Patriot’s Pen). This year’s middle school contest theme was “What Makes America Great?”
Thea Bothun, an eighth-grader at Schaeffer Academy, won at the local level. She went on to take first place at the district contest and also at the state level. Bothun’s essay is now headed to Washington, D.C., where she hopes it will be selected as the nation’s winning essay.
If her essay wins the national contest, she will be presented with not only a cash award, but also a trip to Washington. Thea is most eager to see “all of the monuments.”
Thea participated in the contest as part of a class assignment. After learning the theme, she went home and spent “a lot of time thinking and discussing” the topic with her family. Once she formulated her ideas, the writing came easily. Bothun’s essay focused on freedom.
“Because of freedom, we have opportunities,” she said, adding that she reflected on international trips she has taken and the freedom to “travel without limitations.”
Thea enjoys writing stories and reading about history.
“The Revolutionary War is fascinating,” she said.
Inspired by the middle school contest, she is already thinking about entering the Voice of Democracy competition this fall.
How fortuitous that last month State Sen. David Senjem presented an official Minnesota Senate resolution to Mantorville resident Don Pappas honoring him for his role in overseeing the historic Hubbell House. Although it was announced at the end of February that the Pappas family is selling their beloved restaurant, Don and his family’s mark on local hospitality will endure.
The Hubbell House, built in 1854, was a hotel that prospered during westward expansion. Pappas’ father, Paul, purchased the Hubbell House in 1946 and built a restaurant that has flourished with the family motto: “Put a good meal on the plate, charge a fair price, offer a pleasant atmosphere, and treat your customers and employees right. If you do, people will come back.”
“We know Don’s footprint started in Mantorville,” said Don’s wife, Rose.
His mother, Irene, was at the Hubbell House in 1957 when she went into labor. She was driven to Owatonna, where Don was born. He returned to Mantorville and grew up at the Hubbell House, leaving only for college and a short stint working in the corporate restaurant world. Pappas returned to the family business in 1986. When his father died in 1996, Don took over the restaurant, continuing to emphasize hospitality for all.
While the Hubbell House has seen its share of politicians, professional athletes and celebrities over the years, so, too, have the tables been filled by the local community. The restaurant has a history of first dates and milestone anniversaries. Don has loved hearing stories of family memories tied to the Hubbell House (my family included).
“I also suspect Sen. Senjem, as well as many other Dodge County residents, celebrated ordinary and significant events throughout their lifetimes at the Hubbell House,” Rose Pappas said.
Don Pappas, describing the Hubbell House, added: “It’s bigger than me or my family. I hope it continues for another 100 years.”