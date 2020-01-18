2018 Schaeffer Academy graduate Alex Harker is passionate about computer science and theology. He is currently studying both as a sophomore at Bethel University in St. Paul. Harker, who began programming as a young boy, inspired by his dad, is mostly self-taught, using online resources to guide him.
As he has yet to find a way to merge his interests in programming and theology, he most recently chaneled his energy into the International Collegiate Programming Contest. Harker and his two teammates, Evan Scharnick and Dominic Hiland, were the first-place team from Minnesota at the regional event. Alex participated last year as a first-year student.
“We didn’t do well, but I enjoyed it,” he said.
His love of a challenge and the gratification of problem-solving brought him back to the event this year.
Harker’s team was organized by his college professors. Although the team doesn’t “train” together, they typically meet in advance of the competition. However, Harker was unable to meet with his teammates. Regardless, the three-man team worked well together.
At the regional competition, the teams were given 12 problems to solve in five hours. The teammates were tasked with writing code and submitting it to the judges during the allotted time. Harker, Scharnick and Hiland worked nonstop, as it “would have been a waste of time to take a break.”
Harker’s team successfully wrote code and completed four of the 12 problems. Their accomplishment, while not enough to earn them a place at the North American championship, did make them the top collegiate team in Minnesota and 12th out of 170 teams at the regional event.
Harker looks forward to returning to the competition next year as a junior and hopes to qualify for the next level.
Hayfield native Tony Kramer (now of Woodbury) describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur.” With a masters in chemical engineering, Kramer has traveled from the corporate world to start-up companies. He developed a dating app and today is the founder of Spark Labs. His most recent work was featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month. Spark Labs developed the technology for Drinkworks, “The Home Bar by Keurig,” which is revolutionizing how people make cocktails.
With the machine, a cocktail pod and tap water, a consumer can have a customized, high-end cocktail in 20 seconds. The machine customizes the water temperature and carbonates; the pod provides the alcohol and flavor. As consumers “want things on demand,” this product eliminates the trip to the store for multiple ingredients and allows each person to have a customized cocktail. But Drinkworks is not limited to just cocktails. There are pods for beer and wine, too.
Not only does Kramer’s technology allow consumers to use an app on their phone to order their cocktail pods, but the technology also provides Drinkworks with data “to understand the habits of consumers.” With this data, Drinkworks can continue to provide customers with exactly what they want. As Kramer said, Drinkworks “knows how each person wants his mojito.”
In the long run, the aim is to not only to have the product in homes, but also on airplanes (taking up minimal space, providing more options for passenger, and very little work for flight attendants), and in hotel rooms.
Speaking of drinks, Tanya Ragan, a Rochester native and real estate entrepreneur, is also a financial backer of Drake’s Organic Spirits, a Minneapolis-based company. Drake’s just announced they will be selling their Spiked Ice (an adult frozen treat) at Costco nationwide in 2020. According to Ragan, Spiked Ice, which is USDA-certified organic, was a hit with Beyonce at Coachella in 2019.