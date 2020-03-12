You don’t have to be Irish to love Belleek shamrock pottery, also known as the “shamrock line.” It’s one of the most familiar of their patterns. I love the pottery because of the uniqueness of it — the basket-weave design with hand-painted shamrocks.
Belleek pottery was first produced just outside of Belleek, Ireland — hence the name Belleek — in 1859. Belleek is a thin-bodied, ivory-colored and almost iridescent porcelain. Other companies have tried to duplicate this ware, but Belleek has specific marks with a few variations. The marks have always incorporated the Irish wolfhound, Celtic round tower, harp and shamrocks.
I’ve found that marks from the beginning up to 1946 were done in black; from 1946 to 1980 a series of green marks; then in 1946, a color change to gold/brown, but that one was discontinued in 1992. The most current is blue, with the exception of the Belleek Collector’s International Society limited-edition pieces, which have a special mark in red.
The pieces are always hand-painted. I also love the Belleek Galway Weave that appears as hand-woven baskets. Some even look like a crocheted lace basket with flowers, a perfect piece for a wedding gift. But the most-sold items are the shamrock patterns.
A shop that I love to visit, either online (www.annmarie.com) or in person, is Ann Marie’s in Minocqua, Wis.
Owner Ann Marie Bauman told me: “We do carry Belleek pottery and china at our Chalet store located south of downtown Minocqua. There is just a really small following these days of this pottery, and I think mostly people are adding to their already collection — like dinner, lunch plates and mugs that they are purchasing. Also, a wee following for the gift pieces.”
“We are working on increasing our market for Irish handmade products,” she said. “As far as the current market, I think younger people are not spending too much money on dinnerware or collectibles, but I hope the future changes this and once again value will be found in handmade and hand-decorated pottery and china. We do buy the items direct from Ireland, so they are new pieces.”
Joan McGill, a collector from Winona, said, “I have several pieces that I purchased directly at the Belleek factory and had them shipped home in 2004.”
Paul Larsen, an antique dealer at Old Rooster in Rochester and Mantorville Square, Mantorville, said: “One of the dealers at the Old Rooster has a nice collection of Irish Belleek in right now. Some is in the shamrock pattern, and some are other designs. Prices range from around $15 to $45, depending on the item. There are several pieces of Belleek china at Mantorville Square, but only a couple in the shamrock pattern. Prices are in the $12-to-$65 range, depending on the size, shape and pattern. I think collectors buy all year round — not just for St. Patrick’s Day.”