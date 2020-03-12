Antiques & Collectibles — Sandy Erdman column sig

You don’t have to be Irish to love Belleek shamrock pottery, also known as the “shamrock line.” It’s one of the most familiar of their patterns. I love the pottery because of the uniqueness of it — the basket-weave design with hand-painted shamrocks.

Belleek pottery was first produced just outside of Belleek, Ireland — hence the name Belleek — in 1859. Belleek is a thin-bodied, ivory-colored and almost iridescent porcelain. Other companies have tried to duplicate this ware, but Belleek has specific marks with a few variations. The marks have always incorporated the Irish wolfhound, Celtic round tower, harp and shamrocks.

I’ve found that marks from the beginning up to 1946 were done in black; from 1946 to 1980 a series of green marks; then in 1946, a color change to gold/brown, but that one was discontinued in 1992. The most current is blue, with the exception of the Belleek Collector’s International Society limited-edition pieces, which have a special mark in red.

Belleek teacup and saucer

An Irish Belleek teacup and saucer, showing the maker's mark. (Contributed photo)

The pieces are always hand-painted. I also love the Belleek Galway Weave that appears as hand-woven baskets. Some even look like a crocheted lace basket with flowers, a perfect piece for a wedding gift. But the most-sold items are the shamrock patterns.

A shop that I love to visit, either online (www.annmarie.com) or in person, is Ann Marie’s in Minocqua, Wis.

Owner Ann Marie Bauman told me: “We do carry Belleek pottery and china at our Chalet store located south of downtown Minocqua. There is just a really small following these days of this pottery, and I think mostly people are adding to their already collection — like dinner, lunch plates and mugs that they are purchasing. Also, a wee following for the gift pieces.”

Belleek teapot
An Irish Shamrock Belleek teapot from Sandy Erdman's collection. (Sandy Erdman)

“We are working on increasing our market for Irish handmade products,” she said. “As far as the current market, I think younger people are not spending too much money on dinnerware or collectibles, but I hope the future changes this and once again value will be found in handmade and hand-decorated pottery and china. We do buy the items direct from Ireland, so they are new pieces.”

Joan McGill, a collector from Winona, said, “I have several pieces that I purchased directly at the Belleek factory and had them shipped home in 2004.”

Paul Larsen, an antique dealer at Old Rooster in Rochester and Mantorville Square, Mantorville, said: “One of the dealers at the Old Rooster has a nice collection of Irish Belleek in right now. Some is in the shamrock pattern, and some are other designs. Prices range from around $15 to $45, depending on the item. There are several pieces of Belleek china at Mantorville Square, but only a couple in the shamrock pattern. Prices are in the $12-to-$65 range, depending on the size, shape and pattern. I think collectors buy all year round — not just for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Joan McGill's Belleek collection

Joan McGill, of Winona, has this collectible Belleek pottery direct from the Belleek, Ireland, factory. (Contributed photo)
Belleek Galway weave oval basket

This Belleek Galway weave oval basket with roses is from Sandy Erdman's collection. (Sandy Erdman)
Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com.

