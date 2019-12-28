United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call (507) 287-1533.
Volunteers or substitute volunteers are needed who are willing to remove snow for a homeowner who is unable to remove the snow themselves. We're currently matching snow removal requests to volunteers willing to shovel and/or plow this winter. Email jthornton@familyservicerochester.org or call 507-287-2010 for more information or to volunteer with Family Service Rochester.
Legal Assistance of Olmsted County (LAOC) sponsors a landlord-tenant hotline for anyone in the community who has a question about the rights and responsibilities of rental property. We are looking for volunteers to staff the hotline. Volunteers are trained by LAOC and staff the hotline for a week at a time. Generally, volunteers spend anywhere between one and three hours a week returning calls. Email karen@laocmn.org or call 507-287-2036 for more information or to volunteer with Legal Assistance of Olmsted County.
Senior Companions are volunteers age 55 and over who make a difference by providing assistance and friendship to adults who have difficulty with daily living tasks, such as shopping or paying bills. We help these adults remain independent in their homes instead of having to move to more costly institutional care. Email ashley.lushinsky@lssmn.org or call 507-512-1036 for more information or to volunteer with Lutheran Social Service of MN Senior Corps SEMN.
At Gift of Life Transplant House, we do everything we can to alleviate as much stress from our guests as possible. We provide a safe, supportive home where they are surrounded by people who understand. Not only do our Hand Massage volunteers offer relief and comfort to the guests, but they also offer companionship. Training is provided, and schedules are flexible. Email kari@gift-of-life.org or call 507-288-7470 for more information or to volunteer with Gift of Life Transplant House.