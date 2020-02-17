The Sigma Xi nonprofit honor society is hosting a lecture on “Engineering Viruses to Fight Disease” by Dr. Stephen J. Russell.
The lecture will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in 1-11 Phillips Hall in the Mayo Clinic Siebens Building, 100 2nd St. SW.
Russell is a professor of molecular medicine and a consultant in the Division of Hematology at Mayo Clinic. Since joining Mayo Clinic in 1998, he built a comprehensive translational gene and virus therapy program, established the Department of Molecular Medicine, developed innovative technologies for targeting viruses to cancer cells, and more.
In addition to his academic role, he is also CEO of Vyriad, an oncolytic virotherapy company, and he is president-elect of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy.
Russell will discuss how viruses are being harvested for the advancement of 21st-century medicine. He will also provide insights into virus engineering to give attendees a deeper understanding of the mechanics of gene therapy, regenerative medicine and oncolytic virotherapy.