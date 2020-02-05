If You Go

What: “Snowshoe Saturdays” (Saturdays in February, 10 a.m.) and “Maple Syruping for the Whole Family” (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

Where: 19041 Highway 74, Altura

Phone: 507-312-2300

Online: www.dnr.state.mn.us

More about Whitewater

Whitewater is open year-round. Check out the “Winter Activities Guide,” www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/winter_guide/index.html, for fun things to do at Whitewater (and other state parks) in the winter: bird-watching, cross-country skiing and trout fishing.

Whitewater offers free-with-a-park-pass programming most weekends, year-round. Upcoming programming also includes: “Moonlit Owl Prowl” (Feb. 8), “H.O.P. Into the Park: Healthy Older People” (Feb. 19) and “Make a Prairie Wildflower Garden” (April 26).

Whitewater offers camping, year-round, including four heated camper cabins. Make reservations online at https://reservemn.usedirect.com/MinnesotaWeb.