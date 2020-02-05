Snowshoeing and syrup-making, this winter, at Whitewater State Park. With a program held every Saturday, the fun kicks off in February with Snowshoe Saturdays.
“ ‘Snowshoe Saturdays’ are held every Saturday in February,” said Sara Holger, lead interpretive naturalist. “The program is designed for family members of all ages — for people who are new or newer to snowshoeing. The first 20 minutes are an introduction to the equipment and how to snowshoe. It’s not rocket science, but the first time it can be a little intimidating. Then we’ll head out on the Discovery Loop, Oxbow Loop, or to the Gooseberry Glen campground. Every week, we’ll head someplace different in the park. Every week, there’s a different theme — birds, history, wildlife. You can come back each week in February and see a different part of the park and learn something new each time.”
Held two times every Saturday in March, “Maple Syrup Making for the Whole Family” kicks off inside the park’s nature center with a short history of maple syruping. Then it’s time to head outdoors to learn how to tap trees, gather and boil sap, and try some of the finished product — Whitewater’s maple syrup.
“The maple-syruping programs are my favorite, because they mean spring is coming,” Holger said. “Families will learn how to tap trees and boil down sap using simple tools, things you could find around the house. Every year, we hear from a dozen or so participants that leave the program and try it at home. It’s always neat to hear about. We’ve had some who’ve really gotten into it — become master syrupers.”
Both programs are free with a State Park pass, $7 a day, $35 a year. Reservations are required for the maple syrup program.
“Saturdays will be busy the next couple of months at Whitewater,” Holger said. “Yahoo!”