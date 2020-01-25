Have you experienced the joy of collecting books yet? No, I’m not talking to those who like to spend a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. I’m talking to the individual who gets that certain feeling when a book is discovered, for some crazy low price, a unique classic book at an auction sale and find that maybe in a rare case, a first edition. Or when you happen upon a box of books for $1 at a rummage or yard sale and find some books that you have been looking for over the years. I did this a few years ago at a large local thrift shop in Rochester.
I don’t know about you, but I like a book in hand, where I can turn the paper pages. And while there are many collectors of first editions, famous authors, etc., and many fascinating categories of books, you will need to find your niche.
Today I’m writing my column on basic book collecting and a touch on the book “Little Women,” as some of you have read the book and seen the movie. Just in case you don’t know about the classic book, “Little Women” is a novel by American author Louisa May Alcott (1832-88) that was originally published in two volumes, in 1868 and 1869. Many copies of this book hit the market from John Wilson Publisher to Whitman publication and others. Some shops such as thrift and antique shops have had requests for this book, and sales on this book have increased some.
Other classics are a good read, too. No, I am not going to list classic books, as this column is only just so long, but I am going to tell you a bit of information if you want to start a collection that even includes cookbooks — yes, cookbooks.
If you need to know more about collecting those rare books valued in the thousand-dollar range, check out the book “Warman’s Antiques & Collectibles” by Noah Fleisher at bookstores that can still be found and at some public libraries and online markets. As we know, many books are also found at antique, thrift, gift shops, flea markets and garage sales, online selling sites and more. Selling paperbacks to classics and others.
Where to find
With the movie “Little Women” out, I wondered just how many shops have a copy of the book, as well as the price range of this classic and other classic books.
Neil Hunt, owner of A-Z Collectibles, Winona, who has many books that include classics to cookbooks and more tells, “Recently, I had some gals in looking for the ‘Little Women’ book. I knew I had it, at least I think, but where? So I went on the hunt for it. Found two copies and sold one last week and still have at least one left.”
I did have to ask Hunt, since an advertising company was filming in front of his shop with Winona Ryder, “Winona Ryder didn’t happen to come in and buy the book, did she? Since she was in one of the movies of ‘Little Women’?” Hunt told me, “No, but it was one of the many people around working on the set.”
Joan Thilges, New Generations of Harmony, said: “I just went through every booth in the mall with books. We must have thousands, but classics are few and far between. The copy of ‘Little Women’ that we had recently sold for $5 to a young woman. People of all ages love books. If you’re looking for Nancy Drew, the Hardy Boys, Zane Grey or Little House on the Prairie books, we’re your destination. Typically they sell from $3 to $5.”
A few general tips if you want to be a collector:
- Readers often threw away the dust jackets, so finding old books in great shape isn’t easy. With a jacket, the value can be higher.
- Check the copyright page, as some publishers do print “first edition,” or some have a string of numbers, usually 1/10, which indicates one of 10 editions.
- Some vintage books can lose value when someone writes in them, unless it would be to whom the book is being dedicated.
- Check books for slips of notes, old photos, receipts or letters, as these can be a fun find, not that they’re going to increase the value.
- When keeping books, do keep them in a dry place, and store cookbooks away from where you are cooking, as grease is hard to remove.
- Go to reputable book dealers if you’re interested in rare books.
- And don’t forget that those church and community cookbooks are classics that are rich with local specialties. Not too valuable on the market, though.