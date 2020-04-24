Over the past few months, we have all seen or heard about the deadly power of viruses, some of the simplest living entities. They’re so simple, they can only live in a “host,” which may be a plant, an animal, or even a bacteria. Although there are around 250 virus species that cause problems for humans, there are many times more viruses that are considered “good viruses.”
I put “good viruses” in quotation marks because I assume all viruses, even those that cause medical maladies for humans and other animals, have some intrinsic value to the global ecosystem of life on Earth, even though most humans may not see it that way.
Fortunately (or unfortunately), the secret of just how every living thing interacts with its environment and other living things, including viruses, is not something humans have a firm grasp of yet, and probably never will.
Part of the reason we may never attain that grasp is the relatively recent studies of viruses indicate they are undoubtedly by far the largest group of living organisms on Earth. Until recent years, scientists who have studied the world of viruses, now called the “virosphere,” officially named about 7,000 different viruses, a small number compared to a few million named insects.
But recent genetic testing has opened the floodgates of virus discoveries, with one researcher from Ohio State finding over 200,000 species in seawater, leaving researchers to think there may be billions, perhaps trillions more virus species out there.
So, what are good viruses? From what I can tell, the most common form of “good viruses” are phages, or more specifically, bacteriophages. These are viruses that kill bacteria, including in the human body. There, they can be found in a mucous lining that coats parts of our digestive, respiratory and reproductive tracts, forming a barrier to harmful bacteria.
Discoveries of these bacteria-fighting viruses in the early 1900s led to collecting them from various environmental sources, then using them in treatments of illnesses such as dysentery, as well as infections such as sepsis — causing staph, salmonella and various skin infections.
In more recent years, technology has allowed for the development of genetically engineered phages, which in concentrated forms, are used to attack either specific bacteria, or a broad group of bacteria. So, some people with bacterial infections are getting treated with specifically created viruses introduced into their bodies, either orally, or spread on to infected surfaces.
Viruses are also known to be a critical part of the development of the immune system in growing children, with exposure to some viruses creating immunity to future, potentially more harmful, infections. And using viruses to treat infections, instead of antibiotics that bacteria are becoming resistant to, may also save many lives in the future.
As I probed further in my explorations of “good viruses,” it became clear to me that much of our health, and the health of other animals, as well as plants, depends upon the interactions between things we cannot see, both viruses and bacteria.
We all know that the human gut is loaded with bacteria that we recently discovered are very valuable to our health, sometimes as killers of viruses. This discovery has led to the development of probiotics, which millions of people are now taking in food and pill form.
But, mammal guts, including those of humans, are also “plush with valuable viruses,” according to Dr. Marilyn Roossinck, a professor of plant pathology and environmental microbiology. She and other researchers also note that viruses are valuable to plants, with some helping plants to be more drought- or cold-tolerant. She goes as far as to say, “Viruses are beyond a doubt the coolest things I have ever encountered, causing me to get a little disturbed at the bad rap they get.”
I doubt many humans feel that way, and I, like everyone else, hope the COVID-19 virus will soon be a thing of the past, but I wouldn’t bet on it anytime soon.
If there is one thing I’m taking away from this pandemic, it’s that the laws of nature rule, and this pandemic may be nature telling us we need to somehow change how we view our relationship with the rest of the natural world.