A porch should be a quiet place to sit and relax. A place where people read the morning paper, or perhaps their favorite book or magazine, while enjoying a morning cup of brew.
It can offer the sights, scents and sounds of the outdoors along with the comforts of indoor living. A three-season room or screen porch is an extension of your home, too. Yes, you can decorate this space with the same creativity that you would when decorating any other room of your home.
Growing up in the ’50s, I found that nearly all homes, large and small, had a front porch — a place where you could find a rocking chair, a porch swing, or even a glider or wicker piece or two that were the fashion. A place where teens would gather and have a bottle of Coke and conversation.
Renae Vinton, creative soul with the Shanty Girls Front Yard Markets in Winona and a preschool teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School in Plainview, told me: “Today, porches are awesome! I think it tells a story about the family that lives there. It is also a social invite. We have had past students from 20 years ago come sit and tell me their story of life, we have had strangers come sit because they felt comfortable, neighbors gather on Friday night and just walk up and sit and chat. People have stopped and taken pictures. And yes, the pillows, chairs and pussy willows all have a story, too.”
Show your style
A porch is like a go-between the outdoors and inside of your home, so use outdoor furniture with indoor items, such as pillows and throws. Toss a quilt or throw over the back of a chair to add a layer of comfort for those chilly evenings.
Add crocks and wooden boxes along with garden-themed items, such as vintage watering cans, birdhouses and gardening tools.
On your walk, look for dried items to add to your porch — even check out your own backyard for florals popping up. I am seeing several area nurseries and floral shops are starting to display potted floral plants along with herb plants.
Show your style. If your home is decorated in the midcentury or farm-house country style, be sure to find items in the same style to place on your porch. A reproduction cabinet or a piece of chippy furniture on your porch is great for storage. A favorite source for porch ideas is HGTV.
Finding local
Garage and estate sales, flea markets, and thrift, consignment and antique stores are perfect places to find items without having to spend a lot of money.
Sarah Kieffer, of Sarah’s Uniques and Jim's “Man”tiques in St. Charles: “Spring is by far my busiest time of the year for porch items! I sell not only wicker, but also porch sets, buckets for flowers, antique planters, furniture pieces to hold blankets, wood rocking chairs, along with lawn and porch décor, including gnomes, fairies and much more! Galvanized and old farm décor chippy pieces are all big items for on the porches today. Anything that is old, is new again.”
Brenda Jannsen, owner of Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona, said: “People do love their porch! It’s a great place to relax and enjoy fresh air, bringing back memories of old farm folks rocking on the wooden porch or just watching the neighbors. At our store, gnomes, wicker furniture, rusty items, benches, tables or stands are just a few items that are snatched up immediately.”