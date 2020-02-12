Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW, SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING THIS EVENING...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS INTO FRIDAY... .AN ARCTIC FRONT WILL SWEEP ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT, BRINGING AROUND AN INCH OF SNOW, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS, AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES. THE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW COULD MAKE FOR SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS EVENING. MEANWHILE, THE SHARPLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE FRONT COULD CAUSE WET AND SLUSHY ROADS TO QUICKLY FREEZE. THE ICY PATCHES WILL BRING ANOTHER HAZARDOUS ELEMENT TO TRAVEL. IN ADDITION, THE WIND AND COLD WITH MAKE FOR BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS OVERNIGHT, PERSISTING INTO FRIDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW UP TO 1 INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WITH LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&