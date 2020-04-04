During these weeks when kids are home, this time doesn’t have to mean long, dragged-out do-nothing days or hours spent in front of a television, computer or cellphone.
It could be spent learning a new craft, or exploring the house, garage or outside for treasures to sell at a garage sale this summer. Sometimes this journey helps us start a unique collection.
Stay-home crafts
Sand casting: Pour damp sand into a disposable pie tin. Press or draw a design with your fingers into the sand. A sunshine face is good. Add beads or marbles for the eyes. Spoon plaster of Paris into depressions, then gently pour a layer about a half-inch thick. Let dry completely. Turn the plate over to remove the casting.
Stamp prints: Rubber stamps can often be found in boxes in craft rooms, closets or basements. Press the stamp down hard on your stamp pad. Use different-colored stamp pads and see what fun designs you can come up with. First practice your print on paper. When you’re ready, you can stamp onto cotton-blend T-shirts.
Twig basket: Find small twigs about 18 inches and about 9 inches long. Have a grown-up use a saw (if needed). Stack them log-cabin style and tie the corners with raffia as you go. Glue (with white glue) two or more thin 9-inch branches across the lowest tier of the basket to form a bottom. Bend a thin 18-inch branch and tie to the basket with raffia to form a handle. Cute on a porch come summer, birds will love you for it, and some vintage twig baskets have sold from $15 and up on Etsy.
Terrarium: Dig up small plants with roots. Put a layer of stones in the bottom of a fishbowl. Top with soil, and using your pointer finger, poke a hole in the soil and insert the roots of your small plants. Water lightly, but thoroughly once, then only when the soil seems dry. Succulent plants are a good find.
Chair decorating: You still haven’t found time to replace that old ladder-back chair’s busted rush seat? Remember, the one you bought at that garage sale a few years ago? Paint your chair, take a piece of plywood and a little pillow batting, and cover it with fabric, stapling it down to the board, and you have a new chair.
Reader ideas
Amber Engelhardt, of Rochester, and her children, Cohen (10) and Ella (13) are getting crafty with a couple mosaic steppingstone kits.
“I’ve been intentionally thinking about crafts and activities that will last longer than the making, Engelhardt said. “Once these dry, the kids can look forward to finding a special place in the yard for their mosaic.”
The kit they used cost $12 with a 40% off coupon at Hobby Lobby, but kits are also available at Michaels, which is offering curbside pickup, and Amazon.com.
Britta McColl, owner of Castlerock Sourdough in Fountain City, Wis. said her daughters are painting, sewing, embroidering, helping with the baking, and helping her with their goats.
Angie Pehler, who has a booth called Angie’s Vintage Rust at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona, takes her 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, with her to flea markets.
“She makes kids’ grab bags to sell for $1-$3,” Pehler said of her daughter. “It’s a great way for her to make money and recycle her toys that she no longer plays with anymore. To pass the time, she is getting those kids’ grab bags done for our upcoming flea markets.”