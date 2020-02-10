In the Rochester Civic Theatre’s production of “The Other Place,” the cast execute a restrained performance of a powerful piece.
Sharr White’s 2011 script is dense with emotional moments that might tempt some actors or directors to push performances close to melodramatic heights. That would be a disservice to the show in more ways than one.
For one, the audience would get fatigued watching actors push big performances for an hour and 20 minutes with no intermission. Second, the underlying emotions White’s characters carry in the intense scenes would be lost like subtle tones of a photograph with too much saturation.
Those undertones of emotions masked by reactions can only be conveyed with subtle performances, which the Civic cast does competently.
Key to that is Stef Stafford’s performance as the main character, Juliana, a neurologist coping with her life falling apart.
The story is told through Juliana’s fragmented memories. Stafford is on stage nearly the entirety of the show. When she finds herself in an unfamiliar or uncertain setting, she often lashes out. Stafford puts a punch of anger into those moments, but you see a hint of Juliana’s uncertainty the longer it lasts. However, when Juliana does break down, Stafford holds little back.
Mark Bransford, as Juliana’s husband, Ian, must do a balancing act showing empathy, concern, confusion, frustration and occasional anger. He, too, pulls this off well but still seems to hold back when he needs to peak.
Playing multiple roles, Tashiana Martinez shows some range as a classical-music-blaring teen, a doctor, and a woman with immense empathy. Stafford should get credit, too, for conveying a believable vulnerability that helps Martinez’s character show poise and kindness.
Logan Stewart, who also plays multiple roles, expresses an underlying anger in his role as Richard that initially seems too restrained, but on reflection, that could be in part because Juliana is imagining him being kinder to her than she might otherwise deserve.
Stray observations:
- Martinez worked well with a bit of a prop problem late in the show. From where I was, it was obvious but didn’t phase her performance.
- Ian’s costumes first seemed overly frumpy for a successful oncologist. Maybe it was deliberate to cue the audience’s initial impression of him?
- The minimal set works well for a hotel room, kitchen, doctor’s office and living room. It really helps shift the scenes without providing too much of a cue to the audience and makes it more satisfying when we realize we have shifted in time.