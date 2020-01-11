The Perennial Plant Association has selected Aralia cordata “Sun King” as the 2020 Perennial Plant of the Year.
This group of professional growers has been selecting a plant of the year since 1990. Members of this professional organization choose plants based on the following criterion: Plants must be low maintenance, pest and disease resistant, suitable for a wide range of growing climates, exhibit multiple seasonal interest, and readily available at a local garden center.
In 2012, “Golden Japanese Spikenard” won an Outstanding Plant award from the International Hardy Plant Union. The plant has been nominated several times for Perennial Plant of the Year by members of the Perennial Plant Association, and it finally came out on top this year.
Introduced to the United States by Barry Yinger, Sun King is native to Japan, Korea and southeast China. Yinger started his career studying to become a lawyer but quickly switched to studying plants — specifically, plants from Asia. He found Sun King in a Japanese garden center.
Aralia cordata is a member of the Araliaceae family. Commonly known as the Aralia or Ginseng family, this family of plants consists of primarily woody plants with a few herbaceous plants like Sun King.
Although more compact than A. cordata species, Sun King is still a focal point in the garden. Standing 3 to 4 feet tall with a similar spread, the golden foliage brings light to any shade garden. The large tropical-like leaves can reach 3 feet in length. For best foliage color, keep the plant in filtered shade or plant in morning sun with afternoon shade.
The plant will tolerate more sun when supplied with ample moisture. Consider pinching this low-maintenance perennial in May to encourage lateral branching. This shrub-like herbaceous plant dies back in the fall with bright yellow shoots emerging in the spring. These new shoots grow best in well-drained soils, with plenty of humus.
Small cream-colored flowers develop in late July and proliferate through September, attracting plenty of butterflies, bees and other pollinators. Eventually, tiny berries develop that attract birds but are inedible for humans.
With no serious insect or disease problems, Sun King is a low-maintenance plant with little to no deer browse.
In Japan, young shoots are harvested, blanched and eaten like asparagus. Grown in underground tunnels, the shoots are reported to have an asparagus-like or lemony flavor. The fleshy roots are also edible.
Brunnera, Heuchera, Polygonatum, ferns and other woodland plants are excellent companions for Sun King. Plants with maroon foliage are an excellent choice, creating a striking color contrast. Include this fast-growing perennial in the border, woodland garden or Asian-influenced garden. The plant is an excellent background plant hardy from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.
Sun King, with its tropical-like leaves, is a unique addition to the shade or woodland garden. The plant is low maintenance, free from serious disease and insect problems, and attracts butterflies and pollinators while deterring deer. Look for Sun King at local garden centers this spring.