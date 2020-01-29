If you go

What: Snow tubing

Where: Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, 7291 County Road 6 SW, Stewartville

Phone: 507-533-4315

Online: www.ironwoodsprings.com

More about Ironwood

Dress in layers. Tubing is exercise. You might get warm.

Monday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., is Ironwood’s annual Presidents’ Day Pancake Supper and Family Fun Night — pancakes, tubing and sleigh rides. A fundraiser for Ironwood’s summer camp scholarships, cost is $12 for adults, $8 for youths and seniors, and free for kids under 3 or, $45 for a family.

Registration is open now for summer camp at Ironwood — day, overnight, horse, wheelchair, ConnectAbilities, autism, military and more.