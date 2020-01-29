Hop on and head down when you take the family snow tubing at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch. Open to all ages, tubing at Ironwood starts with online registration.
“We’re typically open for tubing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. When possible, we also try to be open on days kids have school off,” said Jaimi Stejskal, Ironwood Springs program and marketing director. “We offer up to four sessions a day, with up to 80 participants per session. The first thing you need to do is go to the website and see if snow tubing is available that day, then see if there are spots available, then sign up to tube.”
With three hills to tube down, each two-hour tubing session begins with an overview of what the next 120 minutes will look like.
“Plan to arrive 15 minutes early,” Stejskal said. “The lead worker will give a safety talk. They will talk about the rules and teach you how to use the tow rope so you don’t have to walk up the stairs. Though if you don’t want to use the tow rope, the stairs are always a good workout.”
The cost to tube is $12; children ages 3 and under and watchers are free. Payment and waiver forms can be completed online, or turned in on-site if necessary.
“It doesn’t cost to watch. Sometimes grandparents will come out just to watch the grandkids outside having fun,” Stejskal said. “The cost includes your tube and access to the heated chalet. There’s cold and hot water available inside, so make sure to bring your cocoa mix — and snacks.”
Open year-round, tubing is just one of Ironwood’s winter-specific activities — they also offer sleigh rides and cutter rides.
“We get a lot of repeat tubers,” Stejskal said. “A lot of families come out annually. Tubing is what they do every winter. You’ll see them going down the hill with their legs connected or forming a chain of six to eight, heading down the hill. You’ll see big kids and little kids working together on the tow rope. It’s fun to watch kids come back year after year. They start on the smaller hill and move up to the bigger ones. Over the years, they become more daring — more brave.”