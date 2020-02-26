In its second year, the Rochester Public Library’s seed library kicks off with half the funding it received last year — and about twice the number of seeds.
Volunteers were able to package more seeds thanks in part to seed-saving efforts and donations.
Planting might be a way off, but now is the time to start planning spring gardens.
The seed library has more than 45 varieties of seeds to offer this year, including the following new offerings: Thai green eggplant; Halbhoher Grüner Krauser kale; Wisconsin Lakes pepper; Japanese giant red mustard green; Costata Romanesco summer squash; and San Marzano tomato.
However, if you’re not a stickler for planning, you could also grab a packet of mystery seeds to mix things up.
Volunteers filled more than 11,000 packets of seeds so far this year that are now available for checkout and use.
Last year, volunteers packed 6,000 packets for the seed library’s introductory season.
It wasn’t enough.
After additional seeds were added to the collection and packaged, about 8,500 seeds were distributed last year, said Kelly Kirkpatrick, a master gardener who worked with the Rochester Public Library to establish the seed library there.
About 88% of those seeds went to low-income households or households with low access to fresh food.
“It’s really pretty amazing what we’ve been able to do to help people so far,” Kirkpatrick said.
The seed library provided some of the seeds for the Oak Terrace and Parkside community garden, Back to Eden Garden.
The garden was established in 2017 through a partnership with the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the University of Minnesota Olmsted County Extension Office.
Seed library representatives provided seeds while Melina Nunez Garcia, SNAP-Ed coordinator for the U of M extension office, coordinated the effort and helped translate seed packets into Spanish for the Hispanic families using the garden.
Nunez Garcia gave the seed library volunteers a list of vegetables and herbs residents there asked to grow, while Kirkpatrick and other volunteers determined which of those selections would grow well in the garden.
The garden featured eight family plots and three plots of vegetables for the whole community.
“For a lot of these people, it was the first time they’ve grown things,” Nunez Garcia said.
Participation was higher because people had more say in what they could grow, she added.
“I think that’s a key — to give people the flexibility to grow what they want to grow,” Nunez Garcia said.
The idea for the library came about last year after Kirkpatrick and Heidi Kass, a member of Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteading, brainstormed ways to help people plant gardens and grow their own food.
They were trying to think of a partner that could provide a home to the library that was climate-controlled, open to the public, and included people who could organize and track the seeds.
“I realized, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s exactly what those librarians are trained to do,’ ” Kirkpatrick said.
Most of the seeds were purchased from the Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa.
Those are available to anyone with a library card from anywhere in Minnesota. They can be checked out like a book, and the library will track which seeds are checked out, said Keri Ostby, head of the library’s technical services. Another approximately 3,000 donated seeds are available to anyone.
Although Ostby and library staff don’t expect those exact seeds to be returned, she hopes more will be returned than last year by teaching more people how to save seeds from their plants.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of people returning things that they were growing,” Ostby said.
The goal is to eventually have growers — not purchases — sustain the seed library.
“We’re going to do an extra push this year,” Ostby said.