As I sorted through old black-and-white family photos, I paused for a bit and felt some sadness. Even though my dad died over 20 years ago, I missed him at that moment.
In some ways, my dad and I were close, in other ways, we were not. Baby boomers who have lost both parents at times feel someone is missing in their life.
As my wife and I slowly made our way through items and old correspondence to discard, I came upon a folder filled with paperwork. I found my performance evaluations from my entire career — 27 years’ worth of them.
I know this material is nothing that my kids or grandkids would be interested in, but the words and signatures have a sentimental value to me. Despite this, I know all of this needs to meet my friend, Mr. Shredder.
As I scanned through this pile of paperwork, there were names of people I worked for over the years. Some were mentors that I had a great deal of respect for.
When I started in corrections in 1976, I received monthly written evaluations my entire rookie year from the institution training officer — who just happened to be my dad.
I don’t know the story of why my dad went to work for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1958 after two separate stints in the Army. I never asked.
My dad was a World War II veteran. He was overseas in the war for almost three years. I wonder if it was a tough adjustment for him when he came home. I think he had trouble finding a job to support his family and a place to call home. I don’t really know — I didn’t ask.
After his military service, he bounced around various jobs until he started with the federal prison system. I followed in my dad’s footsteps going into corrections as a career. I always wondered what he thought about that. I’m guessing he was proud of me, but I never asked.
He started at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kan., and within his first year, he was transferred to Anchorage, Alaska. There, my father went to work at the federal territorial jail. I’m guessing he asked to transfer there. I wonder why? I never asked.
As I go through the many documents from my career, such as training certificates and various letters of anniversary dates and awards, I know I need to get rid of them as well. Mr. Shredder will have a busy day. However, I think I am going to save just a few documents here and there.
I want my kids, grandkids and possible great-grandkids to know my story. I have been retired for most of my grandkids’ lives, so they have no idea what I did in my work career. Why did I pick corrections? What were my responsibilities? Where did grandma and I live and travel early in our married life?
I have decided to take some of these odds and ends as well as a few photos from my career and make a scrapbook. I will write out some explanations about these chapters during this time when I was in the prime of my life.
For my grandkids, the highlights of my story and their grandma’s story will be right in front of them. We should tell our stories or preserve them, even if no one has asked. Someday they will wonder. I still regret not asking my dad more questions.
During spring break of my junior year at St. Cloud State University 46 years ago, my dad asked me to participate in a weeklong counseling course. The class, which I agreed to take, was being held at the Sandstone federal prison training center.
Being a part of that class led to my decision to select corrections as my career after graduation from college. I have no idea why my dad asked me to take the class. I never asked.