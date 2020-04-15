Dozens of Southeast Minnesota bee colonies returned from California on Saturday, April 11.
“Vacation is over,” said Chris Schad, co-owner of the Oronoco-based Bee Shed.
Schad meant his vacation; the bees were on a work trip.
The bees participated in the largest single pollination event in the world to help pollinate almonds in California over the winter.
“These bees are August strength right now, but it’s April,” Schad said.
About 40 of the Bee Shed’s colonies were returned to Southeast Minnesota on Saturday by a third-party distributor based in Wisconsin. They were delivered to Northwoods Orchard, where the bees will help pollinate the apple crop there.
“We wouldn’t have a crop without them,” said Steve Eckdahl, orchard co-owner.
Eckdahl operated a fork tractor to unload pallets of hives and place them on the orchard grounds.
Schad checked on the Langstroth hives and marked which boxes were full and which contained colonies that didn’t make it back to Minnesota.
The practice of sending bee colonies to California is not without risk. Bees can be exposed to pesticides on the journey or while working.
For the almond industry, the little migrant workers are a must. California has more than a million acres of almond trees. It takes two hives of bees to pollinate 1 acre. The approximately half-million bee colonies in California can’t handle the task on their own.
The practice has also drawn controversy for outcompeting native pollinators.
At a couple hundred dollars per hive, sending hundreds or thousands of hives can be a good source of revenue for apiaries when honey prices are low.
Rochester beekeeper Curt Boger sent 10 hive boxes to California along with the Bee Shed’s hives. Two of Boger’s hives returned with bees.
Boger raises the bees as a fundraising activity for Holy Cross Lutheran Church. This was the first year he sent hives west. The ones he kept in Minnesota through the winter fared better. He said four hives survived the winter.
“That’s more than I’ve ever got through a winter here,” he said.
For the Bee Shed, the owners said sending a few dozen colonies is lucrative but also less stress on the colonies than keeping them in Minnesota over the winter.
“How are they doing?” said John Shonyo, Bee Shed co-owner. “Better than how they would be doing if they stayed here.”
“Almond pollen is super healthy for bees,” Schad added. “They really thrive on it.”
The vast majority of hives had bees and were densely packed. Schad identified the pollen in some of the bees’ pollen sacks and maple and pussy-willow pollen, likely from Wisconsin.
The hives were moved on a trailer from Wisconsin. The noise and motion stirred some of the bees from their hive boxes. They buzzed around the beekeepers and their helpers as Eckdahl slowly pulled pallets of hive boxes from a flatbed trailer and placed them in a grassy area in the low-lying part of the orchard.
Although they were active, the bees were not aggressive. After the motion and activity died down, the bees found their way back to a hive with the help of fellow colony members emitting pheromones to help them identify their home colonies.
A cold snap and snowstorm followed the flurry of activity under warm, sunny conditions Saturday. Shonyo and Schad will check on each of the colonies to see if the queen is still alive.
The two will then work to split the colonies for the upcoming summer. To split a colony, beekeepers isolate the queen from the workers, forcing the colony to groom a new queen and split off to form a new colony.
The two will wait until warmer weather to begin that work.
Eckdahl, who will literally enjoy the fruits of the labor, said he’s happy to help the beekeepers, having kept bees himself.
“Once I retire, I might get back into it,” he said.