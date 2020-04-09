The Easter story is a narrative of disruption. The realities of a broken, complicated world are on full display as Jesus lives, dies, and then rises again. The story of Jesus is one of love, hurt and human relationships; within the verses of the Gospels, we encounter injustice, despair and hope.
The universe is fundamentally disrupted in the space between Jesus’ death and resurrection a few days later. Good Friday is on one side of a deep, dark chasm, and Easter is on the other. As we follow Jesus across that space, we are reoriented. Life appears one way when we enter the tomb, and it looks quite different when we exit on Easter morning.
The word “disruption” comes from the Latin word “disrumpere.” It was originally a medical term related to the lacerating of tissue. To disrupt is to break apart; it refers to a sudden, marked transition.
If you find yourself resisting the reality of the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. I’m resisting it, too. Most of us are. We don’t want this pandemic to keep interrupting so many areas of our lives. It’s inconvenient and complicating.
Sure, we can adapt for the short term, but we wonder, understandably, “How long will this go on?” We worry, “What does this mean for my life and the lives of those I love?”
Disruptions often come without handbooks, maps and guidelines. We do our best to navigate the breaking apart of the familiar using the tools and resources we have available. It is the nature of a disruption to leave us longing to regain a sense of control. We plead with God to give us back a sense of normalcy, safety and certainty.
In the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, we encounter Jesus in the days leading up to his death. There were moments when it seems he was pleading with God for a sense of normalcy, too.
He said, “If it is possible, let this cup pass from me.” If there were an easier path, Jesus wanted it. And yet, he also trusted in God’s guiding wisdom as he prayed, “your will be done.”
In a time of great disruption in his life, Jesus continued to pray. He asked God for guidance and assistance, and he also prayed for God’s will to be done. This Easter, let’s have the courage to keep praying, too.
A prayer for Easter: Compassionate creator, you stand with us in life’s disruptions. You are the love that holds us in uncertainty and encourages us to trust in your presence. This weekend, we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. As we remember his life, death and resurrection, remind us of your ever-transforming presence in the universe. Everything is possible for you. Take the disruption that surrounds us and write a new story among us. Empower us to live with courage. Your kingdom come and your will be done. Amen.