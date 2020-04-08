Whenever I had the pleasure to visit my grandparents, the cribbage board came out. My grandpa and I would normally get in a few games before lunch or before he had a chore to do. I always realized what a blessing those moments were.
I can still hear his snickering. He would chuckle so much, he would start to shake if he was about to skunk me. For non-cribbage players, that means you’re getting beat really bad. He would get a kick out of my excessive whining.
My grandfather always had trouble shuffling the deck, gripping and dealing the cards. The rough, aged, wrinkled skin on his hands and arms was due to years of hard work in the Kansas summer sun.
At times, he would wet a cloth and have the moist cloth on the table as we played the game. He would lightly touch the damp cloth, which would help him deal the cards.
Fifty years later, I’ve been dealt the same hand (pun intended). I recognize my grandfather’s hands as I look at my own. Recently, I had several people waiting for me in the self-checkout line, and I just about lost it, as I couldn’t even open one of the plastic bags. I didn’t want to lick my fingers.
I could sense the stares and thoughts of, “Good grief, what is wrong with this old man?”
Right now, amid this pandemic, I have found myself to be more emotional. Throughout my lifetime, I have normally stayed even-keeled emotionally regarding events that have happened over the years, but right now I feel something different.
Growing up, I learned to take care of myself. As a young man, I worked hard with jobs trimming Christmas trees and maintaining railroad tracks. Throughout my career in corrections, I was involved in about every type of emergency there was. In my own mind, I have been tough and able to handle anything thrown at me.
As we age, I feel we evolve into someone different than we once were. The focus in our life shifts into the care and worry of immediate family, parents and grandchildren. For many of us, we carry that desire to protect those we love at all costs.
Right now, there is a fear for our families, as the evening news the other day talked about the potential of 200,000 people in our country dying due to this pandemic. Over the next few months, I think most of us are going to have emotions surface that will surprise us.
What’s happening is beyond description or comprehension. Personally, I feel like I’m missing out on a piece of my life — my grandkids and daughter are only a few miles away, and I can’t be with them. A trip to see our son and his wife in Montana can’t happen.
We all know how to care for ourselves: Turn off the round-the-clock news. Stay physically active. Keep social connections. Help others. Call on your faith.
My grandfather was born in 1894 in Beloit, Kansas. My grandma was born in 1897 in Utica, Ontario, Canada. They were in the prime of their life when the 1918 flu pandemic hit, killing 675,000 people in the United States and 55,000 in Canada.
It had to have been frightening, and, just like us a hundred years later, hard to grasp just what was happening. Some of the first recorded American cases of the 1918 pandemic were at Camp Funston in Kansas. This camp was established to train troops for World War I. The army base was near the small town where my grandfather had graduated from high school and was at that time living and working as a young man.
Those who were on the front lines in 1918 didn’t have opportunities to tell their stories over social media, but their struggles and fears had to be the same. As many worked to care for others, they had similar worries for their families and themselves.
There was an inner strength my grandfather had along with a quiet wisdom. I looked up to him, loved him and wanted him to be proud of me. In his time, he lived through the 1918 pandemic, world wars and the Great Depression.
Those experiences will give you an inner strength, a survival instinct, a love of life and family. Maybe from all this we will emerge stronger and wiser, as well.
My grandpa also loved simple things, like fishing and chuckling as he thrashed his young grandson in a card game.