Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD MORNING... .BITTER COLD AIR THIS MORNING, COMBINED WITH BLUSTERY WINDS, WAS PRODUCING WIND CHILL VALUES OF 15 TO 30 BELOW ZERO IN MOST AREAS. THERE WERE EVEN AREAS CLOSE TO 40 BELOW WEST OF INTERSTATE 35 IN IOWA AND MINNESOTA. WHILE SOME IMPROVEMENT IS EXPECTED LATER TODAY, IT WILL REMAIN VERY COLD WELL INTO FRIDAY. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&