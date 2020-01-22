In the past couple of years, I have had many friends tell me they no longer watch the evening news. I think most of us understand the reason — much of it is bad, negative, sensationalized, opinionated, and every day, we are informed that our country and the world are in crisis.
Every evening, the newscaster practically shouts, “Breaking news as we come on the air!” Another intro is “A lot to cover on this very busy Wednesday.” At times, the anchor sounds like he or she is indicating that Western civilization as we know it is ending, possibly before the end of the newscast.
This does get to us. Negative events affect us more than positive events. However, baby boomers have experienced a great deal when it comes to our country. With our experience comes perspective.
I just finished reading a book titled “The Power of Bad: How the Negativity Effect Rules Us and How We Can Rule It” by John Tierney and Roy F. Baumeister. There are many points in the book, but one of them is that Americans are freer, safer, healthier, richer, and in my opinion, more diverse and better educated than ever before in our history, yet day after day, we are told things are dreadful.
The book indicates that negativity leads to a perpetual sense of crisis, a feeling that things are getting worse — even when things are actually getting better.
Even with weather forecasts, I sometimes mutter to myself, “Good grief,” when a weather forecaster states in an alarming tone that 22 million people will be affected by below-freezing temperatures, along with 2 inches of snow. I think, “Hey buddy, we’ll be OK here in Minnesota.”
I wonder if there is a population estimator who works for major television and cable networks. I sense numbers of those that could be affected by potential weather events may be inflated for effect.
Locally, I guess we could use this same concept. One of our local meteorologists could say, “Around 1,000 people in the LeRoy area today may see an additional inch or two of snow.”
Bad or tragic events can affect our brain in powerful ways. Negativity can affect us in many aspects of our life, including our careers and relationships. How can we manage it? A rule of thumb that is discussed in the book is “That it takes four good things to overcome one bad thing.”
What does that mean? I guess to me, it means if one day soon, I watch that there has been a school shooting, I need to disengage from that. I don’t need to watch the report 10 times.
I then may decide to take the grandkids out for ice cream, send them a positive text or call them. I could call a sibling or a friend. I should check in on someone who is having a rough time. Maybe write a check to a charity. Four to one, folks.
Look, I get it. News and weather reports are important. However, I think we need to work at painting a different picture of the world for our grandkids. If they are older and will understand, tell them about this concept — to move on from sad or negative events and embrace positive reactions. In today’s world, this takes some effort.
My challenge to all media outlets, national and local, is to report more positive stories. For every drug-deal-gone-bad story, tell four inspirational stories, like the remarkable Rochester couple who have pledged $100,000 to the 2020 Rochester Care Campaign and the Yale psychologist “Happiness Lab” podcast.
These stories are out there — stories of heroes and those who care in law enforcement, firefighting, caregivers or first responders. There are accounts of amazing teachers, volunteers and couples who have been married for 70 years. My opinion is that we, the consumer, are desperate for more of these stories.
As individuals and as grandparents, let’s not be remembered for what our politics were. Let’s be remembered as optimistic people, who reflected on our blessings, and best of all, as people who made those around us smile. The power of good is also strong.